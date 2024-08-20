mobile app bar

Israel Adesanya Reveals Real Motive Behind His Iconic ‘Max Holloway Gesture’ During Du Plessis Fight

Allan Binoy
Published

Israel Adesanya Dricus Du Plessis
Credits: Imago

After slogging it out 4 rounds, Israel Adesanya pointed to the ground, issuing an open challenge to Dricus Du Plessis to start swinging at each other, something that would end up becoming his demise. Now, while the gesture was made popular by BMF champion, Max Holloway, Izzy has claimed he was not imitating ‘Blessed’. In fact, it had a whole different meaning.

In his most recent YouTube video, Adesanya broke down his fight against Du Plessis and said that him pointing at the ground was meant as a signal to DDP that his punch had done him no damage.

Right before the moment, DDP had tagged Izzy badly and it appeared that the Kiwi had been rocked by the swinging South African. So this gesture was meant to indicate that he wasn’t hurt. Unfortunately, however, it didn’t work out the way the Kiwi had planned

“No, what I said to him was like, I tripped, you didn’t rock me. I didn’t want him to think he rocked me or anything. In hindsight, I think he just used that moment to capitalize.”

 

All that bravado was for nothing as just a few seconds later the champion did end up actually rocking him and then executing a near perfect rear naked choke for the win.

Following the win, however, the two arch rivals seemed to bury the hatchet with the champion calling Izzy one of the greatest ever to do it. Adesanya, on the other hand, also credited DDP for the win and said that the torch had been passed on to him and hoped he would inspire the next generation of African fighters.

No bad blood between Izzy & DDP

Despite all the trash-talking before the fight, Adesanya and Du Plessis have buried the hatchet after their UFC 305 title fight.

The champ even apologized to ‘Izzy’s’ parents about the comments he made.

In his post-fight press conference, Adesanya also addressed the topic and declared it closed, saying that he would like to link with ‘Stillknocks’ when he is in South Africa and just hang out.

“When I’m in South Africa I’ll tap in with him but I said look we can hang out but just so you know when we have to fight again, I’m going to kill you. And he’s like, I’m gonna kill you too.”

Although there is mutual respect between the pair now, things will change if they ever end up fighting each other again.

