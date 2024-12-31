Israel Adesanya’s Teammate Shares Hair Transplant Journey at Merab Dvalishvili and Other UFC Stars’ Trusted Clinic

UFC light heavyweight prospect Navajo Stirling has just opened up about his hair transplant experience at a clinic in Turkey, a place that is quickly becoming a favorite among UFC fighters.

In an interview with Home of Fight on YouTube, Stirling revealed that he was initially hesitant about the procedure but was reassured by the clinic’s reputation and its connection to other fighters,

“I got offered a sponsored sort of hair transplant from the same place that Joe Pyfer went, actually…Because I was a little bit nervous and sketched out…the guy’s a real big UFC fan.”

Stirling isn’t alone in trusting the Turkish clinic for a fresh look. UFC stars like Merab Dvalishvili and Joe Pyfer have also had procedures done there. Funnily, Turkey is often touted as a reasonably priced country for hair transplants and it goes beyond the UFC. Athletes from other sports like soccer etc have also been known to visit the country and it’s not only for the Iskender Kebabs.

And there’s absolutely no shame in it. Who doesn’t want great hair and food at the same time? For some, that is the destination to be in. But for Stirling, it’s only a part of where he wants to be.

Stirling wants it all

Like his teammate and middleweight legend, Israel Adesanya, Stirling carries himself with the belief that he has what it takes to dominate his division and eventually claim the title.

However, he also understands that these are lofty ambitions and he has a long way to go in the 205 lbs division before he even mentions the world ‘title’. However, the man who has often been touted as the ‘White Israel Adesanya’ believes it’s his destiny.

“I’ve got everything it takes. The style, the mindset, the look, and a story that’s going to resonate. From the moment I started this journey, I knew I was destined to be a superstar. It’s something I’ve always believed deep down.”

However, this needs to be reflected in his performances as well. And easy decision victories are not it. He coasted his way to one in what was just his first fight in the organization.

The fights and the opponents will only get harder from here, so if he wishes to back up his talk, Stirling will have to start pulling out some major performances and justify the Adesanya tag that has been associated with him.