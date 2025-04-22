‘It Changed Me’: Joe Rogan Tells Jordan Peterson- Having Children Is a ‘Very Psychedelic Experience’

From DMT-fueled insights to stoner stories, Joe Rogan’s psychedelic experiences are the stuff of legends. But on the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Podcast with Jordan Peterson, the UFC commentator opened up about a different kind of mind-altering experience- fatherhood.

His eldest, Kayja Rose, born in 1996, is his adopted daughter from his wife Jessica Ditzel’s previous relationship with the late R&B singer Keven Conner. Kayja has followed in her biological father’s footsteps, carving out a career as an R&B artist with tracks like “Lies” and “Sleepless Night.” ​

In 2008, Joe and Jessica welcomed their first biological daughter, Lola Grace. Known for her athletic prowess, her talents have often found space in her proud father’s podcast. Two years later, in 2010, their second daughter, Rosy, was born.

Describing the emotional journey of becoming a parent, Rogan shared how the overwhelming love he felt for his children fundamentally changed him in ways no drug ever could.

“Dave Chapelle said this to me once, and it was very profound. He said having children did not just change the amount of love I have, it changed my capacity for love”, he shared.

Explaining how it felt like in the little private moments people talked to each other about their kids and what it all felt like, Rogan added, “It’s a very psychedelic experience. It’s like an overwhelming desire.”

“The love you have for your child, it’s not like anything else”, the JRE host told Peterson.

Rogan has always been rather open about his own youth and how living with an abusive father at a young age had affected him as a child. Naturally, his own mantra for raising kids is in stark contrast to what he had to go through.

Rogan’s abusive childhood affected his parenting

While his stepdad and mom have a happy relationship, Rogan only started living in that environment at the age of seven. The veteran UFC commentator claims that most of his trauma came from his real father.

“All my damage sh*t came from my real father before I was seven. My real father was crazy, he was like a psychotic person”, Rogan has admitted, claiming that his dad would use violence against his mother as well.

“… he beat the f-k out of my cousin. He picked my cousin up by his hair, dude”, the JRE host had recalled during episode #118, some 13 years ago.

And even after that, his family had to move around a lot, courtesy of his stepfather’s job. He also struggled with the aspect of being a child of divorce, and it made him feel like a loser.

Naturally, not wanting to continue the cycle of trauma and abuse, Rogan asserts that he strives to be both a parent and a friend to his kids.

“I watch them, I talk to them, I communicate with them… I didn’t have a good childhood, so for me, it’s important to be a good dad and spend as much time as I can communicating with them”, he adds. ​

Not just that, in terms of practical life lessons, Rogan stresses the significance of setting boundaries while also encouraging open dialogue, ensuring that he raises well-rounded individuals.