“It feels like a very, very cruel thing to do” The prospect of Nate Diaz “getting executed on live TV” in opposition to Khamzat Chimaev does not sit well with Dan Hardy

The 170-pound division is well-known to Dan Hardy, who formerly competed against Georges St. Pierre for the welterweight championship.

The UFC and the fight have already courted controversy. Recently, Hardy, who the organisation no longer employs, aired his strong opinions over a battle between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev.

The UFC declared that Diaz, most known for his two fights with Conor McGregor, will headline UFC 279 against the up-and-coming sensation Chimaev to finish his current contract.

At the 2:56:00 mark of his appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Hardy expressed his opinion that the UFC is unfairly treating the veteran fighter. He believes Diaz’s determination to reject the promotion is the leading cause:

“It feels like we’re getting to the point where someone should start thinking about pressing charges. It doesn’t feel like a fair fight. It feels like a very, very cruel thing to do to someone that is a legitimate legend. Because they’ve spoken out against the organization, they’re going to get executed live on TV.”

Dan Hardy thinks that the Khamzat Chimaev fight resulted from Nate Diaz’s criticism of the UFC

Nate Diaz will likely compete in his final match at UFC 279 after constantly alleging that the UFC is trying to hold him captive.

Dan Hardy believes it will be detrimental to the promotion for Diaz not to receive a proper send-off at his final UFC event. He says:

“I think it’s going to be uncomfortable to watch, and I think it’s going to leave the UFC in a very, very bad light. And I just hope Nate comes through it alright, because I think he’s got good opportunities outside the UFC. It’s just a shame that they’re going to do this assassination attempt on him before he leaves.”

The early favourite Khamzat doesn’t appear to have any problems with the battle. Khamzat is eager to accompany Diaz to his UFC “funeral,” even though he is the overwhelming favourite and has little to gain from a victory:

Dan Hardy believes that the UFC is unfairly criticising Nate for wanting to quit.

He suggested that this approach is typical for the UFC:

“I just feel very unfortunate that it’s happening,and that we can’t celebrate these fighters when they’re coming to the end of their career — but it’s the UFC’s style, isn’t it, you know? If they decide they’re parting ways with you, they try to damage you in every way possible. Unfortunately, if you’re a fighter and they want to damage you, they can actually physically do it, which is a shame.”

