“It was good that the FCF Best Boxer got his gloves on!” – “The UFC’s Best Boxer” Max Holloway Forms Partnership With Michael Jordan

UFC Star Max Holloway Forms a Partnership With NBA Legend Michael Jordan to create signature gloves of his own.

UFC star Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway is one of the greatest UFC featherweight fighters ever. In addition to blessing the octagon with his high-volume wrestling style, the Hawaiian man is a non-octagon star also, with his role in the video game creator. Therefore, many brands associate their names with a 30-year-old UFC star.



The former featherweight champion is amazing. In particular, his boxing skills have played a major role in his success within the UFC octagon. So, ‘Blessed’, who calls himself ‘The Best Boxer in the UFC’, has unveiled his custom boxing gloves.

A shared comment from Holloway states, “It was good that the #FCF Best Boxer got his gloves on! These are LEGAL gloves @blessedmma x @sanabul! They released on April 9! Sign up for more information at hollowaybrand.com ”

Holloway’s official Sanabul gloves, inspired by the Jordan 11 snickers, created by basketball legend Michael Jordan, will be unveiled on April 9 at hollowaybrand.com. Boxing gloves include patent leather panels, straps, and come covered in subtle black.

The Hawaiian fighter has always behaved like a style icon. In particular, his love of sneakers is no secret among ‘blessed’ fans. Therefore, it is not surprising that boxing enthusiast Holloway introduced his own style of boxing gloves, taking inspiration from sneakers.

Alexander Volkanovski apologized to Max Holloway for commenting on the injury



UFC featherweight champion, Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski, has twice won ‘Blessed’. However fans are still wanted to see the third battle. The duo seem to be very close to beating the featherweight in the UFC.

With the announcement of the trilogy and withdrawal a few days later, Volkanovski used a negative comment on Holloway on his exit from the war, which he recently apologized for.

Volkanovski said he really wanted to fight Holloway, so, after the withdrawal of the war, he was unhappy.

He said, “Obviously, I wanted to tweet and get in, you know, I got a little gun from Max and his fans, but you know that was the only reason, that was stupid to me, to be honest.”

