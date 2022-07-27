“It was so scary dude” – Sean O’Malley nearly fainted during a press conference at UFC London

Ultimate Fighting Championship star Sean O’Malley nearly fainted during a press conference at UFC London.

Sean O’Malley’s competition will significantly increase. Recently, “Sugar” revealed that he would face Petr Yan at UFC 280 on October 22. The 27-year-old bantamweight wasn’t a fan of the environment when he attended the UFC 280 news conference.

Below, you can watch the UFC 280 news conference:

For the press conference, which also featured Charles Oliveira and Belal Muhammad, O’Malley travelled to London. Michael Bisping was initially posing questions and was on stage with all three competitors.

On a BroMalley Show episode, O’Malley described his encounter as follows:

“At the press conference, I was like getting hot flashes. The lights were so bright, dude. I legitimately for a second there was freaking out. Yeah, I thought I was going to pass out. It was so scary dude. It was so scary.”

On his broadcast, Sean O’Malley discussed the press conference:

After being declared the winner by a no-contest against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 earlier this month, O’Malley is suddenly stepping up the level of competition. The top contender, Petr Yan, will be meeting ‘Sugar,’ the No. 13-ranked UFC bantamweight. If the American can pull off the upset, only time will tell.

Sean O’Malley is up first, and Petr Yan is the betting favourite

Although Sean O’Malley frequently has the edge in the betting, the chances of that happening against a prior champion are remote. Yan will attempt to win the title back after losing it to Aljamain Sterling in his previous fight.

MMA reporter Chamatkar Sandhu posted the opening betting odds after the contest was declared official:

“The lines have already moved to: Petr Yan -500 (1/5) Sean O’Malley +375 (15/4) (odds via @betonline_ag) #UFC280”

To succeed, O’Malley would have to overcome all odds. Some have criticised his opponents and eagerly anticipate his matchup with a top-tier bantamweight. Whatever the result, it’s difficult not to admire “Sugar” for taking on this fight. Yan is a former champion and one of the UFC’s most intimidating bantamweights.

At UFC 280, O’Malley vs Yan will be part of a jam-packed pay-per-view. Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw, Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev, and Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady are also on the main card.

Sean O’Malley is set to face off vs. Petr Yan on Oct. 22 at UFC 280, O’malley announced in an interview with @Realrclark25 👀 pic.twitter.com/wNFWM6Tysh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 20, 2022

