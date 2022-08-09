UFC

“It’s a pretty tough way to go out the door” – Khamzat Chimaev should have “a relatively easy time,” according to Anthony Smith, despite his appreciation for Nate Diaz’s “ability to make people look bad”

Anthony Smith Khamzat Chimaev Nate Diaz
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
Headingley Leeds Cricket Ground boundary size: Leeds Headingley ground dimension and length
Next Article
Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Afghanistan: When and where to watch IRE vs AFG Belfast T20I?