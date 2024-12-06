‘It’s Donald Trump’: UFC Fans Believe US President-Elect Will Attend Colby Covington’s Fight After He Drops Major Hint

Colby Covington is bringing a special guest to the UFC Tampa event next weekend. Although he is playing this really close to this chest, he revealed that even Dana White and Hunter Campbell take orders from this person.

The natural guess to this question would be Donald Trump. The 47th president-elect is a huge UFC fan and Covington has built a career around being his biggest fan. One fan was quick to comment, saying, “It’s Trump“.

Colby Covington says he’s bringing someone special out as a surprise next weekend at #UFCTampa He says he can’t say who it is, but gives a hint: “This is the guy that Dana White and Hunter Campbell take orders from. He’s that high up.” (via. @ColbyCovMMA) #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/hCral7zBmT — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 5, 2024

This fan didn’t hold back as he trolled ‘Chaos’, “First Trump watched his pathetic performance against Leon, now he’s going to watch Buckley put him out cold and retire him.”

Another fan spoke about how Covington would whinge if he lost again and said, “He gonna blamed his loss on trump again“.

However, other names were also thrown into the mix with fans trying to figure out who would be appearing at UFC Tampa.

One fan wondered if he would be bringing out Ari Emmanuel, the CEO of Endeavor, the company that owns both the UFC and WWE, “Ari Emanuel? lol ok, can’t see that happening but okay.”

This fan joked around saying Covington would bring out the father of modern sports entertainment- “Guy is going to bring out Vince McMahon ”

As interesting as this political spectacle might be, do not let it distract you from the fact that there’s a major shift happening in the welterweight division and Covington will soon find himself in the midst of the storm.

Having lost 3 (title fights) of his last 5 fights, Covington has essentially kicked himself out of contention for UFC gold. The champions he lost to; Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards have also lost their respective titles. There is a new generation of fighters, not lined up behind champion Belal Muhammad and all of them seem to have a beef with Covington.

If Covington manages to survive fighting Joaquin Buckley, he already has a really hulking Ian Garry waiting for him with a personal vendetta.

Garry calls out Covington

The rising Irish star has been vocal about wanting to fight Covington for a long time, but according to Garry, the American has always dodged him. Covington, in his typical ‘foot in mouth’ style of trash talking took it too far earlier this year when he spread some truly misogynistic rumors about Garry and his wife. Layla-Anna Lee.

Garry had then offered to take him into an octagon and beat him but Colby had managed to get out of the situation by just avoiding talking about it further, a new achievement from him. But with Garry now taking on Shavkat Rakhmonov for the #1 title contender spot, Covington has found his voice again.

But Garry’s not having it!

“It just shows he’s a coward, It proves that he never ever wanted to fight me in the first place. Now that I’m on the brink of a title shot, suddenly he’s interested? I am the man he fears the most.”

“I AM THE MAN HE FEARS THE MOST” Ian Garry didn’t hold back when asked why a fight with Colby Covington hasn’t happened yet.#UFC310 pic.twitter.com/A8RLfQD8vV — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) December 4, 2024

Covington’s sudden interest could be a strategic move to throw Garry off his game before the Rakhmonov fight—or it could be a sign that the veteran knows Garry is the future of the division.