UFC Announces Q4 2024 Schedule, Reveals Last Apex Fight Before Renovations

As we approach the tail end of 2024, the UFC is slowly putting together its final events of the year. Thankfully for fight fans, there are five PPVs and eight fight night events left. During the broadcast of UFC 304, the world leader in MMA revealed its plans for the fourth quarter of the year. While some of the announcements were expected, others came as a shock to fans. Here’s everything we know so far about all the events announced.

Aaron Bronsteter took to Twitter to confirm the schedule for the rest of 2024 after it was displayed during the UFC 305 broadcast. The veteran journalist tweeted,

“The UFC have announced their Q4 events: Oct. 5 – UFC 307 @ Utah

Oct. 12/19 – UFC FN @ Apex

Oct. 26 – UFC 308 @ Abu Dhabi

Nov. 2 – UFC FN @ Edmonton

Nov. 9 – UFC FN @ Apex

Nov. 16 – UFC 309 @ MSG

Nov. 23 – UFC FN @ Macau, China

Dec. 7 – UFC 310 @ Vegas

Dec. 14 – UFC FN @ Tampa.”

The first event in Q4 starts with the ever-active Alex Pereira returning to action once again. He will headline UFC 307 in Utah as he puts his belt on the line for a third time against Khalil Rountree. The co-main event on the night is Raquel Pennington vs Juliana Pena. Moreover, the UFC 307 will be followed by two fight nights at the UFC Apex.

Unfortunately, the main events for these fight night cards have not been revealed as of yet. The world leader in MMA then closes out October with another PPV event in Abu Dhabi. It will be headed by a title fight between Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria for the 145-pound belt.

A closer look at the upcoming events for the UFC

After UFC 308, the UFC returns to Canada for a fight night event in Edmonton. The event will be headlined by a clash between Rose Namajunas and Erin Blanchfield. Then, the UFC returns to the Apex before another PPV event. UFC 309 marks the world leader in MMA’s annual trip to Madison Square Garden, and according to reports, Jones vs Miocic will headline this card. However, do note that nothing has been confirmed as of right now.

Following this, two fight night events sandwich UFC 310 which will be the last PPV event of the year. If things play out well, UFC 310 will mark the return of Conor McGregor to the UFC after a three-year hiatus. Needless to say, fans have a stacked schedule and some very interesting fights to look forward to in Q4 of this year.