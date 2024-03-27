Jake Gyllenhaal Shares Hilarious Anecdote About UFC Rejecting His Walkout Song Choice for ‘Road House’

Jake Gyllenhaal had a hilarious experience during his UFC walkout. The actor made an appearance at UFC 285 to shoot scenes for the film Road House. The film was released on March 21 this year, but Doug Liman and his team shot the scenes inside the octagon back in March 2023. Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor are currently fulfilling their media obligations for their film as ‘The Notorious’ made his acting debut in it.

Advertisement

Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor seem to have developed quite a bond while filming the movie. The pair even attended a UFC event together once.

In a recent interview for Late Night With Seth Meyers, the actor revealed a hilarious incident that took place while filming the walkout at UFC 285:

Advertisement

“They asked me over and over again, what song do you want for your character, and I was like Singin’ in the rain? And they were like no….Finally, they were like can we just go default?”

Jake Gyllenhaal could not use a Gene Kelly song for his walkout since the songs are all ‘happy songs’. The team ended up using Enter Sandman by Metallica.

The audience was laughing as Gyllenhaal narrated the story. However, the scene turned out to be very impressive in the movie. The veteran actor went on to talk about his reaction to hearing he would be working alongside Conor McGregor in the movie.

Jake Gyllenhaal talks about being thrilled and terrified at the same time to work with Conor McGregor

Although Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal are good friends now, the actor was terrified of the UFC fighter initially. He revealed that the Road House team pursued McGregor to be in the film for a while. In the same interview with Seth Myers, he revealed his reaction to learning the Irishman took up the role:

“I remember getting the call, I was like so psyched, and then I was like Oh, no. But what I learned was he was very humble in the process.”

Advertisement

Jake Gyllenhaal went on to talk about how it was hard to get the UFC fighters to learn to ‘fake fight’. They had to go from accurately hitting the chin, to being just a couple of centimeters off.

After training with Conor McGregor and the other fighters for a while, Gyllenhaal felt safer because their accuracy was a thing to behold.