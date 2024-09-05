Jake Paul Worried for Francis Ngannou After Watching Renan Ferreira’s Athletic Backflip

Jake Paul is no stranger to the fight game, but even he was taken aback after seeing Renan Ferreira’s jaw-dropping athleticism. The nearly seven-foot-tall heavyweight, who’s set to face off against Francis Ngannou in just a few weeks for the PFL, recently showed off an insane backflip after securing a win.

Paul, who has a stake in the company, couldn’t help but express concern for Ngannou after witnessing Ferreira’s display of agility.

Paul’s reaction is raising eyebrows and adding even more intrigue to this already massive fight. ‘The Problem Child’ has been heavily involved in the build up for this fight having recently acquired a stake in the organization.

Paul understands better than anyone else how massive both Ngannou and Ferreira are as he separated the two men during the first face off.

Now, the PFL Instagram page recently posted a video where they filmed a live reaction to 6’8” Ferreira performing a gainer flip after securing a knockout win. Paul was taken aback by the video and said,

“No way he is this athletic? Oh that is a scary man. I did not know he could hit a gainer like that. A heavyweight hitting a gainer? he is built different. Honestly after seeing that I am a little bit more scared for Francis.”

Just like Ngannou, Ferreira is also a knockout artist having secured 11 of his 13 wins via knockout as a professional mixed martial artist. Therefore, there is a very strong chance this fight does not go the distance.

But Ngannou isn’t worried. And given what he’s gone through in his personal life up until this point, it is unlikely that he will be scared. As a matter of fact, he even issued a warning to Paul on Mike Tyson’s behalf.

Tyson is coming…

‘The Problem Child’ is set to take on Mike Tyson in a few months. Now, back in his day, Tyson was a scarier knockout artist than Ngannou despite being significantly smaller. Tyson is infact, without a speck of doubt, one of the most violent boxers of all time and that is not an exaggeration.

Of course, over the last few years, since Ngannou’s forray into professional boxing, he has developed a close personal relationship with Tyson. The former world champion had even helped train him for his fight against Tyson Fury.

So unsurprisingly, during a recent interaction, Ngannou warned Paul that Tyson would knock him out in their upcoming fight.

Needless to say, Paul believes otherwise and flipped the script on Ngannou saying he had serious problems to worry about himself. Huh, who would have thought, Ngannou is like everybody else on the planet, who wants to see Jake Paul find out who Mike Tyson really is.