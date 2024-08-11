Israel Adesanya Drops One-Word Reaction to WWE Legend Kurt Angle’s Epic Move

Israel Adesanya had a fanboy moment as he reacted to WWE veteran Kurt Angle’s throwback video. The former Olympic gold medalist recently shared a video of doing a summersault off the stage while with TNA. While it remains one of the highlights of his very decorated career, the man formerly known as ‘Perc Angle’ simply couldn’t believe what he did.

“What was I thinking????”, he said with a bunch of trademark Kurt Angle laughing emojis.

In response to the video, ‘The Last Stylebender’, someone who grew up loving pro wrestling, simply credited the legend and said:

“Perfect!”

The former UFC middleweight champion is a big WWE nerd that he has even walked out to The Undertaker’s theme music ahead of his UFC fight.

Apart from that, he constantly pulls out WWE celebrations while training and even in the octagon. The Kiwi hopes to get into the organization after his UFC days are behind him.

Meanwhile WWE legend, Mark Calaway AKA The Undertaker recently reacted to ‘The Last Stylebender’ recreating his iconic walkout.

The Undertaker reacts to Adesanya’s ‘Deadman’ walkout

At UFC 276, ‘Izzy’ took on Jared Cannonier with the middleweight title on the line. But the fight wasn’t even the highlight of the night.

It was the champion pulling off the old school 90s Undertaker walkout; urn and all!

In a recent Impaulsive podcast episode, the former WWE star shared his thoughts on the UFC middleweight champion being an Undertaker fan.

“He couldn’t go for long. It was pretty cool, obviously he’s a fan of the product, he knew”

The Undertaker’s BRUTALLY HONEST thoughts on Israel Adesanya STEALING his entrance pic.twitter.com/sM4nqKdAfX — IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) August 7, 2024

What he liked most about it was the circumstances he did it in. Izzy walked the ramp in the coroner’s hat just before stepping into the octagon against a fighter like Cannonier.

Not only did he pull off the walkout he also ended up beating Cannonier securing a unanimous decision victory. Now fans will be hoping ‘The Last Stylebender’ will pull out yet another iconic walkout ahead of his UFC 305 fight against Dricus du Plessis.