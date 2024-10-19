Jamahal Hill Rubs Fans the Wrong Way by Claiming He Would Beat Khalil Rountree More Impressively Than Alex Pereira

Former light heavyweight champ, Jamahal Hill is still unimpressed with Alex Pereira’s win over Khalil Rountree at UFC 307. While some might say that the fighter is still salty over his title loss to ‘Poatan,’ the American upped the ante again by dropping a recent video. Taking things to “X,” Hill said that he’d beat the ‘War Horse’ more impressively and piece him up than Pereira.

And guess what? The MMA community has joined hands to bash Hill, thrashing the LHW unapologetically with brutal roasts and hilarious gif embeds. In his recent exclusive to Sportskeeda, he said,

“He [Khalil Rountree] would have got beat like that even earlier in the fight. He would be pieced up with hands. That’s what I do… If anybody thinks that Khalil is on my level. We are not even in the same bracket. He’s number 8 who’s coming off the loss, I’m in top-5.”

The fandom took offense to him, instigating a massive uproar in the Twittersphere. One fan couldn’t help himself but state the obvious, he noted, “Jamahal went from being one of the most exciting 205ers to one of the most annoying across the entire roster. Khalil did better than anyone else against Alex at 205.”

He then added, “Give him his props! Jamahal is trying to make everyone forget that Alex KO’d him in the first at 300”.

Another netizen had enough of Hill‘s rant and accused him of whinging, saying, “This guy was so likable up until that knockout. Now he’s just a regular whiner.”

Others simply lauded Rountree for his condemnable effort, simultaneously mocking Hill for his nonsensical stance.

This fan reminded Rountree did a lot better than him and asserted,”He’s ranked number 8 but put up a better fight against the man who KO’d him”.

Meanwhile, another user deemed him as the “most hated fighter after Mario Bautista” who won a controversial decision over Jose Aldo and then talked his way through during the post-fight interview.

Now, despite his rant, the fact of the matter is that Rountree survived almost four rounds with the Brazilian knockout artist, even knocking him down with a shot, a feat no other has done in the UFC.

Hill, on the other hand, couldn’t even last one round with Poatan and is now trashing the fellow light heavyweight.

Pereira, of course, took offense to the comments and came out to share his thoughts on Hill’s remarks, hitting one right back at the American where it hurts.

Pereira claps back at Hill

Despite getting slept in under three minutes, ‘Sweet Dreams’ is still going after Pereira, even to the extent of saying that he wasn’t impressed by his UFC 307 performance. On top of that, while Pereira and Rountree gave the community a banger of a fight, Hill was seen yawning in the crowd, letting his reaction be known.

Now, as Pereira is taking his time off, Hill’s comments have caught his attention and he has hit back with a befitting response.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the Uncrowned, Pereira said,

“I’m going to be real honest with you, if that performance with Khalil was sh*t, where does Jamahal rank — the performance I had against him? If that fight was crap, so imagine the fight [against Jamahal].”

Now, that’s something Hill should self-reflect on before he fires away such illogical claims! Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments below.