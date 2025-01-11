Javier Mendez Feels Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Coaching Magic Lies in Equal Attention to Every Fighter

January 27, 2022, MIAMI, FL, Miami, Florida, United States: MIAMI, FL- JANUARY 27: Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks with the press during the Eagle FC 44 – Spong vs Kharitonov event at FLX Cast Arena on January 27, 2022 in MIAMI, FL, United States. MIAMI, FL United States – ZUMAp175 20220127_zsa_p175_052 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Before the end of January 2025, the Nurmagomedovs could become the most successful family in mixed martial arts. This dream that the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomeov once had, is now being carried out by his son Khabib with great success. As three of their fighters battle it out for title fights this month, coach Javier Mendez attributes this success to the devil being in the details.

Mendez, who has been the head striking coach of the team since they started training at the American Kickboxing Academy asserts that Khabib has a keen eye and uses it to improve his students.

“Signs of a Coach that Loves Coaching @khabib_nurmagomedov makes sure every fighter gets attention and correct technical advice and motivation all sum up to a great Coach. Fathers Plan.”

At UFC 311, both Umar Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev will be aiming to fulfill Abdulmanap’s legacy further. Umar will face reigning bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili in what promises to be a high-stakes battle, while Islam will defend his lightweight title against Arman Tsarukyan.

Islam has come a long way from being a one-dimensional grappler to being the jack of all trades in the UFC. Following his striking superiority against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, it is being touted as a key weapon against the formidable Tsarukyan. But he will be hoping Khabib helps him balance it out. He almost got defeated by Poirier owing to his over-reliance on boxing, a mistake he will look to correct at UFC 311.

Umar, on the other hand, is a far more technical fighter than his opponent, Merab. What will concern him, however, is Merab’s unending pressure and cardio. Thankfully, Khabib knows a little something about relentless takedowns and ground and pound.

A week after this Usman Nurmagomedov will defend his Bellator Lightweight title against Paul Hughes in what is being touted as a heated battle between the countries of Dagestan and Ireland. Usman is perhaps the most well-rounded of the Nurmagomedov children and has been a champion longer than this brethren.

But being in Bellator doesn’t always allow him the hype that would follow a UFC champion. Now, this might not be the reason Khabib started the Dagestan vs Ireland MMA feud by claiming that his country was operating at a higher level compared to its European counterpart, but the timing is suspicious.

️ Khabib Nurmagomedov: “Ireland don’t have fighters brother. Let’s be honest. How many fighters do you know from Ireland? Paul Hughes and Conor [McGregor], and who else?… Dagestan level of MMA here, but Ireland level not even half.” @PFLMMApic.twitter.com/tlQXoyMPwh — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 2, 2025



Regardless, Khabib will be in the corner for all three of these fights. While none of his fighters have ever lost a match when he has been present at the event with them, it also means they have to deal with his tough love.

Khabib’s method to madness

During an interview with Daniel Cormier, Makhachev requested him to join the camp and control Khabib. Why? Because Khabib doesn’t even listen to coach Mendez and works the fighters to the bone.

“He sent a message to the group… Maybe you can come, join us, control him a little bit… Because he doesn’t listen to Javier. I always tell Javier, you are the head coach, you are older than him. Stop him! Come, maybe you (can control him). Try. Try. Try!”

Islam Makhachev asked Daniel Cormier to come to the camp to help control Khabib, because he is pushing them too hard in training. Islam: “Maybe you can come join us and control him a little bit because he doesn’t listen to Javier.” DC: “He is just a psychopath nobody can… pic.twitter.com/kOl7UOR2TS — MMA.PROS.PICK (@MMAPROSPICK) December 17, 2024

Islam isn’t wrong. Case in point, this video of Khabib schooling him for taking a break on a day he was not supposed to.

Islam Makhachev shared a video on Instagram, saying he trained hard, but Khabib still wasn’t impressed, rating it as only a 4 out of 5 training week. @MAKHACHEVMMA ▫️ pic.twitter.com/TE2umMPzbe — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) December 29, 2024

While he maintains high standards for his fighters and expects them to push their limits, Khabib also fosters a positive, fun environment that makes hard work feel more rewarding. He also jokes around and often has fun with his peers like Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo, who have joined the Dagestani camp for a session or two of late.

Khabib blames Demetrious Johnson for his cousin Abubakar Nurmagomedov’s loss, claiming Mighty Mouse’s gaming sessions with Abubakar distracted him too much: Khabib: “Because of you, you take him all the time to game, he lose one fight” DJ: “I haven’t seen him play in a long… pic.twitter.com/qpisqpGLQy — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) December 16, 2024



It’s this balance that helps his team grow while still enjoying the process, and perhaps, that’s a big reason why Khabib’s coaching is so successful.