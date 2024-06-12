Jiří Procházka Keeps Fans Guessing- Will He Replace McGregor vs. Chandler at UFC 303?

The MMA community is playing the guessing game after the Czech Samurai, Jiří Procházka dropped a massive hint about his next UFC fight. The former light heavyweight champ graced the fans with his presence at the Oktagon 58 event in Prague and that’s when he upped the ante. With uncertainty revolving around the Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler showdown at UFC 303, Procházka’s recent comment just got the fandom more anxious.

The presenter at Oktagon MMA made a huge speculation and the light heavyweight’s response has deepened the plot. Essentially, the presenter said that the Czech will be the injury replacement for Conor McGregor with the UFC tasking him with a second title shot against Alex Pereira at UFC 303. To which, Procházka just said,

“Nice speculation, there are even more variables but if it will be discussed in Ireland, we’ll see.”

This past weekend, Jiri Prochazka announced he has "signed something" and hopes it will be announced in a few days. The interviewer speculated that he will be replacing Conor McGregor and headlining #UFC303 against Alex Pereira, to which Jiri responds "nice speculation" 🎥… pic.twitter.com/fCeZGH9nbV — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 12, 2024

Moreover, prior to his statement, the 31-year-old revealed that he had already signed “something,” saying,

” I would also like to announce that I’ve signed something, but we will have to wait because again my organization is a bit late with it, so I hope in a few days, we will know and it will be out there and we will go for it.”

In essence, Procházka said that the UFC has planned something for him but the organization is a bit late, and it will probably be announced in the coming days. We have to give UFC the props for setting this up and not letting the fans down even if their UFC 303 super-fight goes up in smoke.

Moreover, one should also remember that adding more ammunition was Pereira’s word when he said that a rematch against Procházka is the one that excites him the most.

Alex Pereira likely to fight Jiří Procházka next

Since Pereira and Procházka’s last encounter in the octagon, the two warriors have snagged wins. Pereira defended his LHW belt successfully against former champ, Jamahal Hill, while Procházka went to war against his fierce rival, Aleksandar Rakić.

The Czech Samurai ended the debate once and for all, blasting the Austrian with powerful shots to KO him in the second round. In fact, both fighters picked up their wins on the same night at UFC 300.

Hence, even though we don’t have an official confirmation of either fighter’s next bouts, Pereira wants to give Procházka another shot. In an exclusive to Sportsnet, ‘Poatan’ opened up and said that he would prefer the Czech as his next opponent.