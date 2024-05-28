Joaquin Buckley Accuses Daniel Cormier of Favoring Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev While Ignoring ‘Another Brother’

No. Joaquin Buckley is not done poking DC! Despite the veteran champion going ballistic on the welterweight, essentially calling him a “p**sy,” for dragging his mother into an argument, Buckley doesn’t seem to let go of the steam. ‘New Mansa’ is now back in the headlines again for his latest scathing favoritism remark on Cormier.

Sharing his thoughts with UFC commentators Jon Anik and Kenny Florian, Buckley criticized DC for not supporting a ‘brother’. He asked why DC was reluctant to back him, a fellow black American as others like Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Alex Pereira root for their brethren.

“Khabib be putting on for Islam(Makhachev). Alex Pereira be putting on for the other tall dude that got into the UFC [that] is also Brazilian. It’s just a pride thing. You put on for your folks. That’s it. It’s nothing wrong with it. But DC hasn’t put on for one brother in the UFC. But he put on for Islam. He put on for Khabib. He put on for Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, Alex Pereira.”

🔥🚨NEW: Joaquin Buckley SOUNDS OFF on Daniel Cormier for not co signing “one brother in the UFC” after declaring his call out of Conor McGregor “the worst of all time” and misquoting his Octagon interview. 😳 “Why you attacking me, bro? You a fighter that for the longest time… pic.twitter.com/Vi5B8pFu0t — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) May 27, 2024

Buckley upped the ante, claiming that DC was not just not supporting him, he was also dimming the light, trying to take away his momentum. He also called out Cormier for saying that Pereira could become a world-class wrestler even if he starts training now at the age of 36 and called it “sh*t“.

To be fair to Buckley, DC does tend to fall on the side of hyperbole.

Now to give you a brief background about the whole situation, it all erupted when DC criticized Buckley’s UFC St Louis call-out of Conor McGregor. It wasn’t just DC, even Michael Bisping felt that Buckley was way out of line when he dragged McGregor’s family in an effort to get himself a fight.

Following the criticism, Buckley returned fire, again dragging family members in his tweet. This got DC furious and he went ballistic on the WW, warning him to keep his late mother’s name out of his mouth.

“Dont mention Audrey!” – When Daniel Cormier went scorched earth on Buckley

Former UFC two-division champion and UFC’s colored commentator, Daniel Cormier can certainly take healthy criticism but what he can’t stand is fighters dragging his late mother unnecessarily.

Buckley mentioned, Bisping, Cormier, and Chael Sonnen, put a tweet essentially saying that they were raised as “h**s” by their mothers. This got DC livid and boy, he did not waste any time teaching the young boy a lesson. The Louisiana native blasted him and barred him from mentioning his mother ever again.

While some might think Buckley’s recent statement of favoritism doesn’t make sense, it might be a reality to Buckley. But you can’t blame someone for hyping Alex Pereira, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Islam Makhachev. What are you going to do, not credit them for their incredible achievements?