Aline Mirrors Brother Alex Pereira’s Vicious Left Hook KO Leaving Fans Shocked: “Runs in the Family”

Like brother, like sister. UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira’s sister Aline Pereira took a page from her brother’s book and used his famous KO technique to down her opponent.

The 34-year-old former Glory kickboxer appeared in Karate Combat 50 to beat Dee Begley of Ireland with a cracking left hook, emulating ‘Poatan’, and leaving the fandom in shock and awe.

Alex earlier captivated the community with a stellar KO over Khalil Rountree at Salt Lake City, Utah at UFC 307. Just a week later, it was his sister’s turn to repeat the same in the same city.

Unlike Alex who downed Rountree with a combo of body shots after he bludgeoned the challenger, the younger Pereira relied on her brother’s signature left hook to send Begley to the canvas in R1.

Alex Pereira’s sister Aline just KO’d her opponent with a left hook in the first round 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kKrd8IZwpe — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) October 12, 2024

Subsequently, the fandom erupted in delight, seeing the young sibling rise up to the occasion with her older brother’s signature move:

“Left hook knockout power runs in the family.” “Runs in the family.”

Several fans were in complete awe of Aline’s technique, and they also deemed that it’s a Pereira family tradition to KO their opponents in the opening round:

“Left hook runs in the family.”

One fan tied the bow on the moment with ‘Poatan’s’ iconic one-word chant,

“CHAMA.”

Meanwhile, one fan took it to another level, urging the authorities to match the Brazilian against former bantamweight champion, Julianna Pena, with “Give her Juliana Pena Now.” Honestly, that’d be a dream bout!

In other news, ‘Poatan‘ has a new fan from Hollywood. Popular star Jason Mamoa who eternalized the role of Aquaman in Justice League reached out to the Brazilian to congratulate him for his title defense at UFc 307.

Aquaman lauds ‘Poatan’ for his UFC 307 win

Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira was the man of the hour, yet again saving another UFC PPV through his sheer work ethic. He and his opponent Rountree transformed the rather underwhelming card into a thriller, showcasing a classic yet exciting kickboxing fight in the main event.

After the five-rounded affair, the Brazilian got his hands raised after he caught the ‘War Horse’ with a bone-crunching body shot combo that folded him.

Subsequently, the whole MMA fraternity and mainstream celebrities came out to shower praise on the 37-year-old and one among them was Justice League’s Aquaman – Jason Mamoa.

In fact, the 45-year-old., who is an ardent fan of the sport, reached out to Pereira and his coach Plinio Cruz via a video call. He congratulated the UFC fighter for his win as he complemented his skills and told him how big of a fan he is.