‘GOAT’ Jon Anik Celebrated After Reaching 100 Consecutive PPV Milestones as the Voice of UFC

While the UFC is at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, fan-favorite commentator Jon Anik is marking his century at UFC 307. Joining Joe Rogan and UFC veteran, Daniel Cormier at the commentary booth, Anik is actually in for his 100th consecutive PPV event with the premier MMA promotion.

Reflecting on the commentator’s unique feat, ardent fans congratulated Anik with wholesome comments after the news of this accomplishment was shared online.

🚨| Jon Anik calls his 100th consecutive UFC PPV tonight at #UFC307. Legendary stuff, @Jon_Anik! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kxMz8GJTO1 — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) October 5, 2024

Soon fans poured in, bombarding the post with their comments, lauding the 46-year-old for his work at the commentary booth as the voice of the UFC since 2012.

“I love Jon Anik. He’s the GOAT commentator.”

This fan just wished Anik the best and expressed hope that the commentator can continue building on his legacy.

“Congratulations Jon! You’re a great guy and deserved the recognition and opportunity! Continued success!”

This man of few words, just called him a legend.

“This man is a LEGEND in my books.”

Another fan upped the ante, complimenting Jon by drawing a parallel with him and the late legendary MLB commentator, Vin Scully.

“Unmatched! The best! The VIN Scully of MMA!”

Meanwhile another user mentioned that there’s no doubt that Jon is simply the best in his field – calling fights.

“The Best! Period.”

Anik joined the UFC in 2012 and made his commentary debut during the international broadcast of UFC on FX: Guillard vs. Miller. Furthermore, he filled in for Mike Goldberg to team up with Rogan for UFC 155 but it was only in 2017 when he assumed the role of the UFC’s main play-by-play commentator for all pay-per-view event after Goldberg left the promotion.

Resigned twice in 2018 and 2022, Anik is now a main stay in the promotion with both the matchmakers and the fans taking a strong liking to his work. Meanwhile, the 46-year-old remained humble, crediting fellow commentator Joe Rogan for inspiring him to be better.

Anik lauds Rogan for inspiring him

Joe Rogan is an indelible part of the UFC, having established himself as a hardcore MMA fanatic. His in-depth knowledge of the sport along with his solid background in martial arts makes him stand out among other MMA commentators and analysts.

In a nutshell, Rogan has been a long standing main stay of the UFC, playing a pivotal role bridging the gap between educated viewers and casual fans. He’s the perfect mix for a MMA commentator. He’s been a martial artist and a broadcaster, probably at the same time at some point.

So, it’s not surprising that Anik shared a tweet to express his admiration towards Joe.

“Imitation = flattery. I’ve mirrored my ceremonial weigh-in call and style after the G.O.A.T. @joerogan, from whom I’ve just learned so much. He has a way of captivating your attention [with] his vocal energy from the moment he cracks a mic. And he still brings it hard every time…”

Hopefully, fans get to see more of Anik in the years to come and when he does call it a day, one can only hope he passes that knowledge on to the next guy with the baton.