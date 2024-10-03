Joaquin Buckley Explains How Being Misquoted About Conor McGregor’s Mom Started His Beef with Daniel Cormier

In something that is rare to see nowadays in the UFC world, two entities put their egos aside to see where they went wrong. Ahead of his next fight, Joaquin Buckley sat down with former two division champ Daniel Cormier to talk about how their beef started and what led to their back and forth on social media in a genuine effort to understand the situation.

The pair have been going back and forth on social media for a while now with ‘New Mansa’ calling Cormier, Chael Sonnen, and Michael Bisping ‘p*ssies’.

During the interview for ‘DC’s’ YouTube channel, the UFC commentator asked Buckley how their beef started. Without any hesitation, Buckley said”

“So I just feel like you misquoted me, that’s all that was. Definitely what I said about Conor McGregor and you know, calling him out….You said that I called Conor McGregor’s mother a bad name and I didn’t do that.”

Buckley made it very clear that he did not disrespect Conor McGregor’s mother. And then he spoke about how his own mother and grandmother had raised him so he wouldn’t disrespect women.

‘New Mansa‘ then also spoke about why he added the names of both Michael Bisping and Chael Sonnen along with Daniel Cormier, because the former middleweights agreed with what ‘DC’ had said.

Now, although Buckley squashed his beef with Cormier, there’s another fighter who does not even want to see his face at the moment.

Kevin Holland calls Buckley a chicken

Kevin Holland is very serious about his beef with Joaquin Buckley. So serious in fact that he is not even staying in the athlete hotel ahead of UFC 307.

Although the pair are not fighting each other, Holland does not want to run into Buckley and get into a fight before the weekend.

“I think if I beat the f*ck out of Buckley before the fight happens, you guys lose a fight and I get in trouble so, you want the truth, I’ll give you the truth.”

Kevin Holland admits he’s not staying at the fighter hotel in case he runs into “chicken” Joaquin Buckley: “You want the truth, I’ll give you the truth. … He’s annoying.” pic.twitter.com/7RVokTtsYo — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) October 2, 2024

Kevin Holland is playing it safe by not staying in the athlete hotel where he would inevitably run into other fighters on the card. This is bizarre, even by Holland’s standards. Hopefully, the two can just settle this in the octagon like everybody else on the roster who has a beef against someone does.