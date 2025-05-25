Not Michael Chandler! Conor McGregor Should Fight Me First: Mike Perry Demands the Biggest Fight of His Career

The chances of Conor McGregor fighting again might be the same as the Cleveland Guardians winning the World Series next season. But that hasn’t stopped the Wahoos from showing up to the Progressive field. And in the same spirit, combat sports athletes will never stop calling the Irishman out.

Despite not having fought in over four years, McGregor’s stock remains high, at least within the combat sports community. The Irishman has a cult of fans, ensuring a record gate if the former UFC champion ever fights again.

Notably, McGregor’s last walk into the octagon was at UFC 264 in 2021, which ended with him leaning his back on the cage, as doctors tended to his snapped leg, while he screamed profanities at Dustin Poirier and his wife Jolie.

In the years since, UFC lightweight Michael Chandler has challenged McGregor and spent almost two years of his prime on the bench, waiting for his ‘Rudy’ moment, which simply never came. The closest Chandler came to that big wad of cash was at UFC 303, but McGregor pulled out with 48 hours to go, citing a broken toe.

But now that Chandler has seemingly moved on — both from the McGregor money fight and UFC title aspirations — a new fighter is calling out the Irishman, in what could very well be the bloodiest gorefest the Irishman has ever been on the receiving end of.

Former UFC fighter and bare-knuckle legend, Mike Perry, has been feuding with McGregor since accepting a boxing fight with Jake Paul last year, after Mike Tyson had pulled out due to illness.

Fighting a heavyweight Jake at a disadvantage weight class, Perry found his face planted on the canvas in only the 6th round, which followed McGregor publicly claiming to fire him from the BKFC.

It was assumed that the joke would get old, but it seems McGregor has dragged Perry once again into his mess while promoting BKFC light heavyweight champion, Josh Dyer. Claiming that Perry was never a real BKFC king, McGregor made fun of his loss against Jake.

In response, a visibly fed-up Perry said, “Look, Conor ain’t even going to fight anymore. He’s just talking. If he wanted to fight somebody, he should just fight me.”

Perry, who has been on the sidelines since the Jake loss, asserts that the McGregor-owned promotion should just give him a matchup and let him do this thing – blood, broken bones, wrath of god – all very old testament, in accordance with the taste of the promotion’s audience.

“So that I can go ahead, get in the ring, knock out someone’s teeth, make a big spectacle out of all of it, and then we can make any fight they want to make happen, for the big bucks,” Perry proposed.

Unfortunately for Perry, despite his desire for a fight, he finds himself way down in the queue to fight McGregor, especially since the Irishman has been busy partying for about four years now, and attempting to mount a campaign for the nominal position of the President of Ireland.

Meanwhile, UFC analyst Chael Sonnen has also joined the McGregor conversation, asserting that McGregor’s career has seen a rather steep inclination towards gravity over the last few years.

How much more will you fall, Sonnen asks McGregor

Just annoyed by the Irishman’s general attitude towards life, Sonnen said, “They did a side-by-side, it was Conor [McGregor] and Dana. I swear to goodness, Conor looked 10 years older than Dana White, and you could see it in his eyes. ”

Sonnen further argued that it was drugs like cocaine and alcohol pumping through McGregor’s veins that make him so susceptible to calling for violence.

Referring to the two fights left on McGregor’s UFC contract, Sonnen added that when a promoter claims not wanting to take a fighter’s phone, it’s already too late to call 911.

“And then you’ve got a promoter who’s the only one with the legal right on the face of the earth to make it so that you can fight, and that promoter is standing there and saying, ‘We’re not even close, I’m not even taking his calls right now.’… How far has your career fallen? How far would it have to fall?” he argued.

At this point, McGregor hasn’t responded to Sonnen yet.