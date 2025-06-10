Joe Rogan Clarifies He’s Not a News Source, Shares True Intent Behind His Podcast

May 14, 2021, Houston, Texas, USA: HOUSTON – May 14, 2021: for SPORTS. ESPN Fight Commentator and Podcast host Joe Rogan at the Ceremonial Weigh-Ins at the George R. Brown Convention Center of UFC 262 Olivera vs. Chandler. Houston USA – ZUMAb177 20210514_zap_b177_124 Copyright: xTaidghxBarronx

When your podcast consistently tops the charts on Spotify, it’s pretty much impossible not to become a major cultural influence. Altering the perception of listeners and the world, however, is not an aspect of his podcast that Joe Rogan is at ease with.

On the latest episode, Rogan hosted Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, a noted otolaryngologist and sleep medicine specialist. A respected practitioner in her field, Bowden came to national prominence in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her promotion of antiparasitic medication, ivermectin, as a COVID-19 treatment led to her suspension and resignation from Houston Methodist Hospital in 2021. The reason cited was- spreading ‘dangerous misinformation’.

While not in the vein of former UFC fighters or comedians, Bowden is typical of the eclectic and unorthodox guests that often feature on Rogan’s podcast. As his reach and influence expands, naturally the scope of his content grows in accordance. And of course, this brings with it some unwanted responsibilities.

Speaking frankly to Bowden, Rogan recognized that his podcasting success has brought him to a strange, but alarming conclusion. That, by default, he is now a source of important information for his audience, whether he likes it or not. But that hasn’t stopped Rogan from trying to maintain the true creative goal behind his successful podcast.

“I don’t understand why this isn’t on the news,” said Joe Rogan, referencing the alleged side effects suffered by close friends who had received their COVID-19 vaccinations.

“And then I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I’m the news.’ I have to be the news, I don’t want to be the news, I like talking sh*t. I like having a bunch of comedians here. We have laughs, we get silly. You know, we have a few drinks, watch some funny videos. Crack each other, have fun.

“Or scientists. I like to have fascinating people in here. Tell me how the cosmos was formed. I don’t want to be someone who distributes information to the masses that’s been lied to. I don’t have any lofty goals like that,” explained Rogan. “That’s not what I do. I’m just a curious person who talks to people.”

Joe Rogan’s guest continues a revealing 2025 theme for his JRE podcast

Rogan stated emphatically that he wanted to retain the fun, almost juvenile aspect of his podcast in the face of growing influence. But his 2025 guest list suggests otherwise.

Regular guests, such as Ari Shaffir, Shane Gillis, and Brendan Schaub, continue to keep many of the episodes lighthearted and funny. However, 2025 guests such as Amanda Knox, Rebecca Lemov, and Dr. Mary Talley Bowden point toward a growing academic and female voice on Rogan’s show.

Having other guests of distinction, such as FBI director Kash Patel and YouTube personality AJ Gentile, again suggests that Rogan is continuously trying to expand the breadth of discussion on his podcast.

Inevitably, the likes of Bowden and Patel appearing on the show will lead to very topical and newsworthy discussions. And it makes for fascinating content. However, if Rogan truly seeks to keep things fun and casual on his podcast, maybe he needs to reevaluate the types of guests he has on the show.

His viewers can see that he possesses a very curious mind. Whether that gets in the way of his podcast is a creative decision that he may need to reckon with.