“Seems like a pretty cool thing” – How did Vince McMahon react to Israel Adesanya’s UFC 276 Entry?

Pat McAfee, the SmackDown commentator on Tuesday said that Former Chief of WWE, Vince McMahon seemed impressed by Israel Adesanya’s Undertaker-inspired entrance at UFC 276. Israel Adesanya made the famous Undertaker-styled entry at UFC 276 the last weekend.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show , Pat McAfee said that at the entrance of Adesanya the normal question that arose in his mind was did anyone know that it was coming? Pat further guessed that many of them did not know that it was coming. He further said that people might have loved it that it was happening.

Pat was UFC 276 alongside Vince, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in Las Vegas. Describing the reaction of Vince McMahon, Pat said that at one point he saw the former Chief of WWE and he seemed pretty impressed by the act. Pat stated that Vince found it to be pretty cool. McAfee guessed that Adesanya might be a WWE fan. He further said that they were honoured to be over there. And, also got a chance to sit directly behind his corner.

Vince McMahon Reacted to the entry of Israel Adesanya at UFC 276

“At one point I looked at Vince and was like, ‘Hey, you should think about f–king doing this. Seems like a pretty cool thing.’ Got a big pop out of him. I guess [Adesanya] is a big WWE fan, we were honoured to be over there and got a chance to sit directly behind his corner,” said Pat McAfee.

Adesanya had set the internet on fire recently. It happened after he made his way to the Octagon with the accompaniment of WWE legend and Hall of Famer The Undertaker’s entrance. Not only his entrance but even Adesanya’s attire resembled The Deadman. He wore an Undertaker-style hat and carried an urn with the name of his opponent, Jared Cannonier, engraved into it.

Israel Adesanya may enter WWE soon

On the back of his grandiose entrance, Adesanya went on to retain the UFC middleweight title and improve his pro record to 23-1. It happened with a unanimous-decision victory. Adesanya was asked about potentially leaping pro wrestling one day later in an interview with BT Sport. In reply, Adesanya said that he is a longtime WWE fan who “definitely” plans to wrestle for WWE one day.

Vince McMahon already is a fan of Adesanya. And, this bodes well for his chances of transitioning to the company of WWE soon!