UFC Champ Jon Jones Praises Jiu Jitsu Father’s Revenge Victory for His Son’s Loss

Jon Jones is very active on social media and can be found in the most random comments sections from time to time. This time around, he found himself on the page of a Jiu-Jitsu dad, Erodelosreyes, who took revenge for his son’s loss by defeating the father of his opponent. Jones absolutely loved that.

This dad wrestles in local tournaments and so he’s gotten his son into the sport at a very young age. However, his kid faced a brutal loss at the hands of some other boy in the tournament. This broke his heart.

The dad took the loss personally, sharing a video of himself making a promise to his son. He sat him down in the car and told him that he would beat that kid’s father as revenge.

The clip then cuts to Erodelosreyes taking down the man; allegedly the kid’s father in a tournament. Jon Jones may be as tough as nails but deep down, we all know he’s a real softie. Case in point, this response.

Jokes aside, Jones basically hailed the dad for keeping his promise.

Fans in the comments section were also just as shocked as Jon Jones. The video went viral on social media garnering close to 5 million views and over a quarter million likes. Now, while the undisputed heavyweight champion’s comment might have made the dad very happy, the same can’t be said for UFC fans.

UFC Interim Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall has called out Jones yet again for ‘ducking’ him.

Tom Aspinall calls out Jon Jones for wanting to fight a 42-year-old

Tom Aspinall will take Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 and defend his interim title in front of his home crowd. That said, he is not entirely happy with the way the situation has played out.

As interim champ, he naturally wants a title shot at Jon Jones’ undisputed championship, so he called out the heavyweight in his latest YouTube video for ducking him,

“Well, I’ve made it pretty clear that I want to fight Jon Jones…There’s not a lot more I can do, Jon Jones is playing games…but right now he’s interested in fighting 42 year old Stipe.”

Jones has made it very clear that he wants to fight Stipe Miocic after returning from injury. Even Dana White has confirmed the same, much to the dismay of fans. May fans believe that a 42-year-old Stipe Miocic might not be the best challenge for Jones.

Earlier Jones had even raised a poll on Twitter asking if he should fight Aspinall or 3 division champ-aspirant Alex Pereira. So yeah, Aspinall is not wrong when he claims that Bones has been playing games. Regardless, it will be interesting to see what happens if Jones beats Stipe and Aspinall still has his interim title at the time.

Right now, all indications suggest that the champ will retire after the fight, which would mean he would not end up fighting Aspinall. But what if that didn’t come to pass?