Kendra Lust Weighs in Her ‘Predictions’ for Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira Rematch at UFC 287

MMA fans are eagerly anticipating the rematch between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira at UFC 287 this weekend. The two fighters first faced off in 2017 in the Glory Kickboxing promotion, with Pereira defeating Adesanya two times. Years later, they met inside the UFC octagon in 2022, where Pereira stopped Adesanya and became the new champion. Now, ‘The Last Stylebender’ will look to avenge his loss and regain his UFC title.

Many MMA fans and analysts have been making their predictions for the rematch, and one notable figure who has weighed in is Kendra Lust. Lust, an adult film star and avid MMA fan, has picked Adesanya to come out on top in the highly anticipated rematch.

What did Kendra Lust say about Israel Adesanya?

The famous po*n star has become a prominent name in the MMA community after she attended a few major UFC events and collaborated with notable MMA stars. Thus, she is well-versed in the sport and often talks about it on her official Twitter account.

Recently, a fan on Twitter asked Lust to share her prediction on the upcoming Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira 2. The adult movie star quickly responded by picking Adesanya to win.

I am going with @stylebender — Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) April 7, 2023

“I am going with @stylebender,” Lust wrote and also tagged the former UFC champion. It is interesting to note that despite his previous loss, Kendra Lust is confined that Izzy is going to win. Similarly, many Adesanya fans believe the same. Thus, it remains to be seen if ‘The Last Stylebender’ triumphs this time or not.

Will Adesanya defeat Pereira at UFC 287?

When it comes to UFC middleweight fighters, Israel Adesanya is arguably one of the greatest in the promotion. For years, the New Zealander has reigned the division and defeated almost every elite.

However, the Brazilian mixed martial artist changed the course of the division by defeating Izzy last year. Now, despite his amazing professional fighting career, many doubt Adesanya’s skills because of his losses to Pereira.

But it is interesting to note that, ‘The Last Stylebender’ almost won the fights at UFC 281. He is a complete fighter with an upper hand in striking. Adesanya is also more experienced than ‘Poatan.’

Thus, one must not rule out the possibility of his victory. However, Pereira will surely come in as an improved fighter in this bout as it is his first title defense. Thus, Ozzy will have to look out for hard strikes and not rush things inside the cage.

What are your predictions for this rematch? What do you guys think about Kendra Lust’s pick?