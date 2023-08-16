Joe Rogan Once Envisioned $231,000,000,000 Man Elon Musk as ‘Iron Man’ Alike Character for His Personality: “That’s That Guy”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan is a jack of all trades. He loves comedy and works as a stand-up comedian. The UFC analyst is also the host of one of the most famous podcasts ‘Joe Rogan Experience’. In one of his podcasts, he was speaking about Elon Musk who has a lot of similarities with Iron Man. No one could have predicted that he would be able to come up with a movie character for the $231 billion worth Elon Musk.

Advertisement

Musk is the frontrunner for inventions that are directed at the betterment of the future of humanity. One of his inventions namely Neuralink is quite futuristic. It has made him the subject of comparison with Marvel superhero Iron Man.

Despite not being a superhero Rogan’s narration of Musk as a movie character was nothing short of extraordinary. Musk is behind several leading companies in the world such as Tesla, Space X, and Twitter. When he was in talks to take over Twitter Rogan revealed his version of Musk’s movie character.

Advertisement

Joe Rogan revealed his ‘super intelligent’ version movie character of Elon Musk

During one of his podcasts, Rogan revealed that he was quite excited about the news that Musk was interested in taking over Twitter. Being an outspoken and excited guy he also revealed what type of character Musk would be if he was in a movie.

Rogan said, “He’s the super-intelligent leader-type character that seems to have great ethics and morals too. And he seems to be, like, a guy that if you had a movie character, and the movie character was like this super billionaire who didn’t give a fu*k, but he was super fu*king smart, and he’s really, genuinely working to save humanity, that’s that.“

Rogan’s vision was not off the mark as during one interview Iron Man Movie’s writer revealed that they took inspiration from Musk to write about Iron Man. Mark Fergus revealed how Musk shared a lot of similarities with the tech genius of the Marvel universe.

Musk was an inspiration for Iron Man Movie

It is well known that Musk had a stint in the Iron Man 2 movie. However, what many fans are not aware of is the fact while writing the Iron Man character writer took inspiration from Musk. According to a report by Esquire, Iron Man writer Mark Fergus revealed that along with former President Donald Trump and Steve Jobs, Elon Musk was an inspiration for Iron Man.

Fergus said, “[Musk], Trump, and maybe a little Steve Jobs… Musk took the brilliance of Jobs with the showmanship of Trump. He was the only one who had the fun factor and the celebrity vibe and actual business substance.“

Advertisement

Despite appearing in several movies, there has not been a movie made on Elon Musk yet. It remains unclear what whether the writers will use the same approach Rogan took while creating the movie representing Elon Musk.