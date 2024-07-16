Daniel Cormier Skeptical of Michael Chandler Getting Title Shot Against Islam Makhachev Unless ‘UFC Rewards Him’

Daniel Cormier isn’t buying whatever Michael Chandler is selling or smoking for that matter. The co-host of ESPN’s Good Guy/Bad Guy Show doesn’t think the former Bellator champion was offered the UFC lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev unless he had some serious ‘Dana White privilege’ going on.

Currently, Chandler holds a 2-3 record in the UFC. Yes, despite having intense entertaining slugfests, Chandler has more losses than wins in the company.

Cormier implied that ‘Iron’s’ UFC record was below par to be deserving of a shot at Islam Makhachev’s lightweight gold, especially with the likes of Arman Tsarukyan and others waiting queueing up for a title shot.

However, there is a factor due to which the UFC authorities could “reward” him with a title shot.

‘DC’ mentioned that ‘Iron’ had been pretty loyal to the UFC and had waited for almost two years to fight Conor McGregor.

So the loyalty that Chandler has shown in waiting for ‘Mystic Mac’ might have had UFC authorities awarding him a title shot. DC added:

“He [Chandler] is waiting [for McGregor] because the UFC wants him to wait. He’s waiting. He’s not fighting anybody else to keep that massive fight together. So now that the [McGregor] fight is not happening, [UFC authorities may say] we will reward you [with a title shot].”

Well, every athlete in the UFC wants to hold the undisputed championship of their respective division at least once.

But then there is Michael Chandler, who seems more interested in the bag of greens than the gold on his shoulders.

“Show me the money”- Cuba Gooding Jr Michael Chandler

If Chandler had wanted to, in the time he’s spent waiting for McGregor, he could taken a run at the lightweight division in hopes of getting that gold. But he has shown immense patience in waiting for that big bag of money.

To be fair to him, it’s not just money, a McGregor fight makes you mainstream. And suddenly your hot sauce business takes off.

Despite the Irishman trying to pull his strings, the Missouri native has been adamant about getting a slice of that sweet McGregor pie, a ‘red pa*ty night’, if you will.

UFC vets like Cormier have even advised him to give up on his hope of McGregor making him rich but

. But even ‘Mystic Mac’s’ 11th-hour pull out from the UFC 303 couldn’t sway Chandler’s positivity.

Fortunately, a recent tweet from McGregor mentioned that he had a word with Dana White regarding the new date of his return fight against ‘Iron’. ‘The Notorious’ disclosed that his return would happen with this year only.

So, unless there is another broken toe or alleged substance abuse, it looks like daddy’s bringing a lot of bacon home at the Chandler household!