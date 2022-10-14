“My Girlfriend Has a Different Car for Every Day of the Week”: When $200M Worth UFC Superstar Conor McGregor Made Vincent van Gogh Allusion to Prophesy His Destiny

Conor McGregor is without a doubt, one of the biggest entities in the history of combat sports. He took the sport to a next level and became one of the richest athletes in the process.

But initially, things weren’t always the same for the Irishman. From the Dublin streets to the top MMA promotion, UFC, ‘The Notorious,’ had to endure a path of hardships.

The Irish star, however, never gave up on his aspirations because he was always a visionary. This old clip provides a glimpse of the earlier McGregor, who rose to the top of the sport by fighting all his way.

Conor McGregor visualizing his success earlier

The video is from an old documentary about Conor McGregor. During that time, ‘The Notorious’ was competing in the UFC. However, he was yet to become a champion in the promotion.

In the clip, McGregor draws parallels between himself and the dutch painter Vincent van Gogh. He says, “I’ve lost my mind doing this. Like Vincent van Gogh. He dedicated his life to his art and lost his mind in the process. That’s happened to me. But f**k it.”

“When that gold belt is around my waist and when my mother has a big mansion, when my girlfriend has a different car for every day of the week, when my kids have everything they ever want… then it will pay.” McGregor added.

‘The Notorious’ accomplished almost everything that he said in the documentary

McGregor not only set his sights on his objectives, but he also succeeded in achieving them through pure willpower. A year after the documentary’s release, ‘The Notorious’ won the featherweight title in the UFC.

Later, in 2016, McGregor won a title in the lightweight category and made history by becoming the first-ever UFC dual-weight champion. In addition, he took part in the first-ever cross-sport boxing battle against undefeated Floyd Mayweather.

Despite the fact that McGregor lost the bout, the money he made from it increased his net worth. The Dubliner then decided to invest his riches in other ventures outside fighting.

The Dublin native who was a plumber in his youth now has a staggering net worth of $200 million. Forbes lists him as one of the world’s highest-paid athletes. McGregor has practically everything he ever wanted as a young fighter, including a collection of vehicles, lavish mansions, a luxurious private yacht, and a jet.