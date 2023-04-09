“What a Fight”: Adult Star Kendra Lust Lauds UFC 287 Fighter for His Big Comeback

After one of the most exciting events in the UFC, the fans get to sit back and relax. The main card of UFC 287 delivered in every way possible. We saw a legend retire after fighting for 20 or more years. The fans also witnessed Israel Adesanya deliver under pressure. However, Adult star Kendra Lust applauded the winner of the main event of the prelims who is none other than Kelvin Gastelum on his big comeback.

UFC 287 delivered with early prelims, prelims and the main card. The main event in the prelims was between Kelvin Gastelum and Chris Curtis.

“What a Fight”: Kendra Lust Lauds Kelvin Gastelum:

Kelvin Gastelum got back in the win column today against Chris Curtis. The weight was lifted off his shoulders as there was pressure. He won a decision which was 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27. The two judges did score it very close but the other judge saw it 30-27.

Kendra Lust applauded Kelvin Gastelum for his victory by posting a picture on Twitter with him. She is a huge UFC fan and knows all the fighters very well. She hardly seems to miss an event, and was impressed with Kelvin Gastelum and the UFC 287 card in general.

Gastelum in the post-fight press conference said that he felt good after the victory. He wasn’t even feeling any physical discomfort after the fight because the victory was so sweet that other things didn’t matter.

The commentary team applauded Kelvin Gastelum as well saying the Vintage Kelvin was back.

“3 and 0 baby, we want to fight at least 2 more times, I wanna stay active and fight one or two more times in this year” Kelvin Gastelum in post fight press conference

Kelvin Gastelum threw a total of 195 strikes, out of which 88 landed, which is a 45 percent accuracy. He got three takedown attempts in the fight, while Curtis never got even one. Gastelum landed 83 significant strikes.

What’s next for Kelvin Gastelum?

Kelvin Gastelum now holds a record of 18 wins and 8 losses inside the octagon. Gastelum was once known to be a complete fighter. Chael Sonnen even said that Kelvin Gastelum was the only fighter who did everything so well that he had no weakness in his game.

God is GOOD!

I felt the love from everyone and it had me crying non stop backstage! 😂🫶

Love you all! I’m going to enjoy tonight and we talk soon everybody! 🙏❤️ #UFC287 #OnAmission4Gold pic.twitter.com/vMR1VFRyKt — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) April 9, 2023

This win over Chris Curtis definitely puts him in a great spot. He has already mentioned he wants to stay active and fight, so we may see Gastelum again inside the octagon very shortly.

There are many interesting fights in the middleweight division. Kelvin Gastelum can fight Marvin Vettori, Paulo Costa, Sean Strikland or even Khamzat Chimaev down the line.

The 185-pound division is stacked and there is no shortage of fighters. Whoever Kelvin decides to fight next will be bigger than this fight and might open new doors for Gastleum in the future.

What do you think about Gastelum’s performance?