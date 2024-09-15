Joe Rogan Praised by Ex-UFC Star for Making Special Arrangements at UFC 306 Sphere

A former UFC star has taken to social media to give a big shout out to Joe Rogan for hooking him up with seats at UFC 306. With the UFC splashing tens of millions for their debut at the state-of-the-art Sphere, tickets were in high demand and came with a hefty price tag. So, when this former fighter wanted to see the action himself, Rogan stepped in and stepped up for one of his comrades.

The fighter in question is former light heavyweight title challenger, Rampage Jackson. The former mixed martial artist put out a video on Twitter of him sitting pretty close to the action.

And in the caption, he thanked Rogan for making it possible.

“I made it! @joerogan thanks again.”



Rampage’s tweet suggests that Rogan was responsible for getting him tickets that were so highly sought after. However, despite getting the tickets Jackson was upset about one thing. He was heard commenting on the video saying, “Damn I missed the Chiwiwis fight. Oh my god, what am I watching. I want to see Chiwiwis”.

Well, only if wishes were horses, everybody would be a cowboy. But hey, Rampage can’t be complaining. He just watched a teenager whoop some major butt at UFC 306 among other things.

At just 19 years old, Raul Rosas Jr. continues to make waves, and now he can add another accomplishment to his growing list — being the first winner at UFC 306 inside the Sphere.

Rosas picked up a hard-fought decision win over Aoriqileng, with the judges scoring it 29-28 in his favor.

The teenager nearly finished the fight in the opening round, securing a takedown and hunting for a submission, but Aoriqileng managed to defend and escape. The rest of the fight wasn’t easy, but Rosas’ repeated takedowns and solid ground control sealed the deal, earning him the victory after three competitive rounds.

But that isn’t the biggest news of the day. Nor is it Merab Dvalishvili winning the bantamweight title over ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley. Like Dana White says, “Jon Jones…

Jones’ return confirmed at Madison Square Garden

After months of speculation, the cat is finally out of the bag. Jon Jones is returning in November at UFC 309 to take on Stipe Miocic at the Madison Square Garden, a yearly trip for the world leader in MMA.

Returning a year after being sidelined due to an injury, Jones has a huge chip on his shoulder, even as he aims to defend the UFC heavyweight title against the perceived greatest heavyweight of all time.

Yes, even as the fight is officially confirmed now, fans continue to wonder if it is the right match to have been made, especially since the company already has an interim champion who has already defended his title.

As ridiculous as it sounds, the interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall has defended his title more than the undisputed champion and is widely perceived as the rightful owner of that belt.

That said, it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter to Jon Jones, Dana White or for that fact, Stipe Miocic. For Miocic, this is about proving everyone who has called him old, wrong. For Dana White, Jon Jones is the greatest of all time. For Jon Jones, it’s his legacy on the line.

So when they do come together at Madison Square Garden in New York in November, later this year, expect at least two of these three men to beat the brakes off of each other.