Joe Rogan Recalls Time When a UFC Fighter Finished the Fight in Round One to Rush for the Toilet

Joe Rogan might believe in a lot of weird things but no man knows more about bears, and the UFC than the commentator. Case in point, this story about a fighter who wanted to take a tour of the John so badly that he finished the fight in the first round and rushed off.

Rogan and Theo Von were talking about the longest boxing matches in history when the latter asked if they should wear diapers and if one could punch and take a dump at the same time. It was a surprisingly logical discussion with Rogan claiming punching will controlling or pooping would be difficult since the hip muscles have to be squeezed in to throw punches.

Truly fascinating conversation, which eventually led to a story about UFC fighter Michael Chiesa being super close to soiling his pants. Apparently, the fight before Chiesa’s match got over quicker than expected, so the fighter couldn’t do everything he needed before stepping into the octagon.

“Michael Chiesa looked over at me once while I was doing commentary… he did not get as much warm up time as he would have wanted. Then all of a sudden he is running out there, he looked at me and he goes, ‘Dude I am about to sh*t my pants’. He went out there and won first round submission.”

Unfortunately, Rogan did not specify which fight it was exactly for Chiesa. ‘Maverick’ has won only two fights in his UFC career via first-round submission.

His debut against Al Iaquinta on the Ultimate Fighter, and his second one being his most recent win over Tony Ferguson.

However, the fight against Ferguson was in Abu Dhabi and Rogan was not present for it, therefore it’s simple calculus to believe that if Rogan was indeed telling the truth, the fight being talked about here is the one against ‘Raging’ Al Iaquinta.

But if you think this was a weird story, you haven’t been watching JRE or you haven’t been paying attention. This is not even the weirdest crapping-your-pants story!

Julie Kedzie meets Putin after soiling her pants

One of the pioneers of women’s MMA, Kedzie shared the story herself on the JRE podcast in 2017.

Kedzie was in Russia for a fight with boxer Julia Berezikova. After a back-and-forth first round, the American fighter lost control of her bowels as her cornermen applied cold water to her neck.

To her credit, despite the unfortunate state of events, she got back into the fight and forced a TKO finish with a triangle choke and strikes to the face. Unfortunately for Berezikova, the way a triangle choke works is the opponent’s face is kind of near the crotch; in fact, it’s surrounded by it.

This is not even the worst part. For Berezikova perhaps, but Kedzie then had to go meet the Russian President, Vladimir Putin!