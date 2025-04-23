Joe Rogan Reveals the One Thing That Warms His Heart Most About His Million-Dollar Podcast

Joe Rogan at UFC313 – Pereira vs Ankalaev at UFC APEX on March 7, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC commentator Joe Rogan hosts one of the most lucrative and arguably the most high-profile podcasts in the world. And while it has brought him immeasurable fame and fortune, there is one aspect of it that makes him truly proud.

Recognized the world over for his lengthy tenure with the Octagon leader, Rogan has captured the social zeitgeist with his podcast.

Whether that be through his outlandish and downright controversial takes or the guests he’s platformed on the show, Rogan has often continued to gain a foothold in the American household like no other broadcaster over the last decade.

While more often than not, his takes have also been considered problematic, Rogan has countered the detractors with ease, instead focusing on the positive impact he’s had on people.

“Those are my favorite stories. People listen to the podcast, they say, ‘I’ve lost 60lbs, I’m much healthier, I’m drinking a lot of water. And I’m taking electrolytes and vitamins,” Rogan told author Jordan Peterson on his podcast this week.

“My mental health has improved because of the daily exercise…” Rogan continued. “…I’m a different person. And I’m on the right path. I love those stories”, the UFC commentator noted.

This isn’t the first time Rogan has shown his admiration to his fans. A year after his podcast began (2009), Rogan took to his Facebook to thank fans for their support.

“I really do have the coolest f*cking fans in the world, and I really do appreciate the f*ck out of it,” Rogan wrote.”Every club I work at, I always get the same comments from the staff: “Your fans are the nicest and most generous crowd we get all year“, he had added.

“I can’t tell you all how much that means to me, and how much it inspires me to continue creating new sh*t for you guys“, his Facebook post said.

Notably, he has continued on the trend since then. And his fanbase has grown just as significantly. As of last year, he had almost 15 million subscribers on his Spotify podcast. His Instagram and YouTube channels have 3 million and 19.7 million subscribers, respectively. But every

Always the emotional type, whether that be talking of fan interactions, his late pets, or just emotional stories, Rogan loves sharing a part of his life with fans.

However, he also has very clear boundaries that should never be crossed.

Rogan doesn’t like being “picked up”

In an ancient video posted on YouTube, social media personality ‘Dcigs’ claimed Rogan turned on him, almost resulting in an altercation outside a comedy club.

“I go to hug Joe Rogan,” He said, claiming to be a massive fan of the UFC commentator. “I grab Joe, I pick him up. He loses his f*cking mind. He grabs my head. ‘What the f*ck are you doing, dude?’“Cigs continues narrating.

Apparently, this had led to a tussle between the pair as Rogan continued to bombard him with curses.

“I’m saying Joe, ‘Calm down. Calm down“, he noted.

Cigs watched the show and then spoke to Rogan and apologized. A seemingly calmer Rogan ended up explaining to him that he couldn’t just go grabbing people! The two then parted ways after a hug.