Johnny Walker Becomes First to Get Knockouted Out Cold With New Gloves at UFC Saudi Arabia, Fans React

Johnny Walker has just become the first fighter to get knocked out by the new UFC gloves.

The organization introduced the new gloves at UFC 302 in Newark, New Jersey in an attempt to stop or at least reduce the chances of eye pokes during fights.

But ever since fighters have been using the new gloves, there have been no KOs in the octagon, leading fans to think there is a new gloves curse. Well, thanks to Walker, the curse has been lifted and he has become the unfortunate target of a lot of memes.

MMA journalist Jed I Goodman could not help but make fun of Walker after Volkan Oezdemir put him to sleep,

“Even the new gloves couldn’t save Walker.”

Another fan used an Usher meme to show how Volkan Oezdemir did what the fans had been dying to witness, which is seeing someone getting knocked out. Unfortunately, it had to be Walker.

“Fans: there’s no knockouts with the new gloves. Volkan Oezdemir:”

It also turned out to be the first KO of the night, and boy what a KO it was. Regardless, this fan just wants to thank Walker for taking one for the team.

“Johnny Walker’s chin breaking the new gloves curse First ko of the night”

This fan could not control his laughter when he learned it was Johnny Walker that ended up breaking the new gloves curse,

“Course it’d be Johnny Walker to get KO’d by the new gloves”

Another fan spoke about how the Brazilian fighter has one of the worst chins.

“Thats the end of his career. He has the worst chin ive ever seen!”

Although Johnny Walker turned into a meme following his fight, his opponent went on to call out Jamahal Hill and Jan Blachowicz.

Volkan Oezdemir rides high on possibilities following Johnny Walker KO

Oezdemir made light work of Walker at UFC Saudi Arabia, proving once again that he was a class apart and just has a bright and bloody future ahead of him.

Following his impressive KO win, the Swiss fighter talked about grabbing that brass ring and running with it. Talking about his destiny, Oezdemir said that undisputed UFC gold was his only direction in life anymore. He then went ahead and called Jamahal Hill and Jan Blachowicz.

“My only direction is the top the belt is my destiny now. The next guy I want to fight is Jamahal Hill, Blachowicz, I really don’t give a f*ck I need somebody on the top.”

The former kickboxer is a formidable opponent for anyone he goes up against but he still has a long way to go before a title fight.

Right now, the light heavyweight title is going to be defended at UFC 303 when the champion, Alex Pereira takes on Jiri Prochazka in the main event. Then there is Magomed Ankalaev waiting patiently for his turn in the wings.

So, all Oezdemir can do is pay his dues and climb the ladder and hopefully get in the champion’s face one day.