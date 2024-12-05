Jon Jones Expresses Sadness as ‘Roommate’ Colby Covington Didn’t Become ‘Best’ Like Him and Focuses Only on Interviews

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones and Colby Covington might share a storied past as college roommates, training and living under the same roof, but the two have long gone from being close allies to, well, something far less cordial. Jones, for one, is rather sad about it all.

The latest chapter in their fallout unfolded when Covington took a jab at Jones during an interview. When asked about the possibility of Jones fighting heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall, Covington couldn’t resist berating ‘Bones’ and bringing up his past, problems with alcohol, and arrests.

Reacting to this, Bones shared his disappointment over what Covington had become and said,

“Man, I couldn’t imagine having this level sadness inside of me. We were roommates in college, I went on to become the best, he’s out there, making interviews like this. I feel sad for him.”

Jones didn’t stop there either. The UFC heavyweight champion went on another Instagram page had shared the video and called Covington a sad boy.

“If jealousy was an actual person. This is exactly what it would look like. I haven’t seen Colby in person literally since college; for him to have this much hatred, it could only be one thing. I mean, look at that passion in his eyes.“

Covington has built his UFC persona around his polarizing trash talk. While some love the drama, others question whether his focus has shifted too far from the actual fighting.

But he’s not really wrong about this one. ‘Bones‘ should be fitting Aspinall. As the undisputed heavyweight champion, his first fight should have been against the interim champion. That is the law and he should have abided by it.

But not only was he adamant about fighting Stipe Miocic, he continues to dodge the Aspinall problem at every turn.

Even though everything Covington says needs to be taken with a giant grain of salt, there are some truly bizarre ‘Jon Jones stories’ doing rounds for years.

Nothing like a wild Jones story

Jones’ former rival Chael Sonnen had once alleged on the Joe Rogan podcast that he had once hidden inside a cage to avoid being tested for drugs.

Now, that sounds wild when you hear it for the first time. But back in 2020 when Israel Adesanya asked Jones if the story was true, the heavyweight champion said,

“I was hiding from Nevada State Athletic Commission, not USADA and that was years ago. I had just smoked a blunt and was afraid I would fail my test for weed. … That’s the actual truth.”

Now, according to ESPN, marijuana or any cannabis-related product is actually not prohibited in out-of-competition drug testing. So when the authorities do show up, it’s just hours before and after the fight!

The point of this story is, that neither Jones nor Covington’s stories can be trusted unless there’s actual evidence. While Covington indulges in outlandish claims, Jones, despite his new god loving avatar, has stories that can’t be told in a family setting.