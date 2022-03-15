“Jon Jones got punched in his first four UFC fights, I didn’t” – Khamzat Chimaev retaliates against his critics

Khamzat Chimaev retaliates against his critics for being judged unfairly in the UFC by comparing himself to Jon Jones, Conor McGregor and even Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Chimaev is, without a doubt, the most exciting prospect in MMA right now. Chimaev debuted in 2020 and won MMA Fighting’s Breakout Fighter of the Year award. He defeated John Phillips, Rhys McKee, and Gerald Meerschaert in a two-month timeframe.

Chimaev returned to competition in October last year. He was sidelined for much of 2021 due to COVID. He once again showcased his dominant skills, submitting Jingliang Li in the first round.

Many consider Chimaev, a 27-year-old Swedish fighter, a future champion because he has won all 10 of his career fights by stoppage and has only taken one big blow in the UFC so far. However, because of Chimaev’s fast climb to fame, some have questioned the extent of criticism he has experienced.

Chimaev claims this is an unfair accusation because other well-known fighters like Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov haven’t receieved the same treatment even though he has been more dominant than they were.

“Who (went) in the cage: 10 fights, 10 finishes?” Chimaev said on a BlockAsset “Smesh Bros”video (h/t TheMacLife). “The guys tell like, ‘Oh, he didn’t fight this guy, he didn’t fight that guy,’ but the guys who’s the best guys – Jon Jones, his first four fights in UFC, he get the punch. I didn’t get the punch. We don’t say, his first fights, he didn’t get the best ones – the guys, you know, like, super good guys. Nobody. Conor (McGregor) didn’t get that, crazy good guys in his first fights. Nobody. Khabib (Nurmagomedov) didn’t get crazy good guys. I just need the time.”



Chimaev will meet fourth-ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns in a featured welterweight fight at UFC 273 next month to put the sceptics to rest. Chimaev’s next bout will most likely be for the welterweight belt if he wins.

What do you fight fans think Khamzat Chimaev’s future looks like. Will he become the champ at the end of 2022? Or will it be someone else?

