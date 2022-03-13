Jake Paul makes new offer to Dana White to fight Conor McGregor with TWO major caveats

Jake Paul has been calling for a fight with Conor McGregor for months, having defeated the likes of Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley (twice) throughout his professional boxing career.

Jake Paul and Dana White have been arguing recently about fighter compensation, with the YouTube star taking it to the next level by investing in the parent business of the UFC.

Now he wants to battle in the ring—literally—about the lack of money. Paul presented a concept in a recent tweet that would pit him against one of the UFC’s top stars and assist the fighter in paying battle.

Paul presents two alternative outcomes for a battle versus Conor McGregor.

To face the Irishman, Paul proposed a one-bout UFC agreement. On the other hand, White must agree to his fighter wage and healthcare proposal if he wins. If he loses, though, ‘The Problem Child’ claims he will donate his whole purse to any UFC fighters earning less than $50,000 and never speak about the MMA organisation again.

Dana – Since you like me now, how about a 1 fight UFC deal to fight Conor. If I win, you agree to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal. If I lose I donate my entire purse to all UFC fighters who make less than $50K a fight and never mention UFC again Deal? — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 12, 2022

Would Dana White let Jake Paul in the UFC?

When it came to Paul’s desire to fight in the Octagon, White had a similar mind process as McGregor.

He wouldn’t rule out the possibility of signing the 25-year-old to the top MMA organisation.

“It’s not that he doesn’t have my respect, I don’t even know the kid,” White told the FULLSEND podcast. “To be honest with you, right here right now, this is the last time you’ll hear me talking about him. I’m done with it.

“Would I let him (in the UFC)? Well, he can do whatever he wants to do. I don’t know. I don’t think that would ever happen but listen, I never say never anymore.”

At the very least, the suggestion might reintroduced him to the public eye once his boxing popularity faded. On Friday, Paul took to Instagram to criticise McGregor’s fighting style, saying his chin was “wide open with no head movement.”

Paul has a 5–0 professional boxing record, with four knockout or TKO victories. The 25-year-old stated in a statement to ESPN that if he wins, he wants the league to commit to improving fighter compensation through a five-year plan that would progressively give the sportsmen 50% of income and “year-round health care.”

