‘Jon Jones Is No.1, Not Islam Makhachev’: Arman Tsarukyan Backs Dana White on Pound-for-Pound Rankings Debate

#1 Lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan is siding with Dana White in the ongoing debate over the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings. For months, White has voiced his frustration with the media for placing lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at the top of the list, while he believes heavyweight champion Jon Jones deserves the No.1 spot.

When asked about his thoughts on the rankings, Tsarukyan stated that he supports White, claiming that Jones, not Makhachev, should be recognized as the best P4P in the world.

Dissing his opponent further, Tsarukyan claimed that the Dagestani didn’t deserve the P4P top spot and said:

“Number one pound for pound is Jon Jones. Because he is a legend and he is still fighting. Next month he is fighting and if he beats Stipe Miocic, he gotta be number one pound-for-pound. Then when he retires, of course Islam.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arman Tsarukyan (@arm_011)



While this debate will never be settled, Tsarukyan has challenges of his own in the works in the form of Makhachev. The lightweight is gearing up for his long-awaited rematch with Makhachev, expecting the fight to be finalized soon for UFC 311 on Jan. 18 or UFC 312 on Feb. 12.

If he wins, Tsarukyan would even the score at 1-1 with Makhachev, but when asked about a potential trilogy, he’s staying focused on the immediate goal i.e, UFC gold.

“For me, it doesn’t matter – I can fight him three or four times,” Tsarukyan said.

“I just want the title. After I get that, then I’ll figure out what comes next. Right now, it’s all about winning the belt.”

Now, with all that said, if both Makhachev and Jones win their next fights, it will be interesting to see who the media picks as the top dog on the Fantasy League of combat sports rankings!

But until then, it’s everybody’s words against everybody else. Case in point…

Makhachev’s manager slams White’s P4P argument

Dana White has been adamant that Jon Jones is the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, despite Islam Makhachev holding that spot in both the UFC’s official rankings and many others.

Jones’ upcoming fight against Stipe Miocic has White pushing the narrative even harder, and Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, thinks it’s all about promotion.

“Dana’s pumping up Jon Jones because it’s his job, especially with a big pay-per-view coming,” Abdelaziz said. While Makhachev is the current pound-for-pound best, according to Abdelaziz, he understands White’s angle.

Makhachev, having recovered from his hand injury is set to return in early 2025 and Abdelaziz asserts he is ready for anyone.

“Arman deserves it, but it doesn’t matter who. Islam will fight whoever the UFC gives him.”

So who are you betting on?