Jon Jones’ Latest Statement Casts Shadows on Potential Tom Aspinall Fight

Tom Aspinall, the current interim heavyweight champion, has been quite frustrated with the idea of a potential Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miočić bout the UFC is working on. In response, ‘Bones’ went all guns blazing at the British UFC star, comparing their careers on Twitter.

Jones clapped back at Aspinall for consistently calling him out. ‘Bones’ shared a series of tweets mentioning how Aspinall has been bidding for a unified title shot. ‘Bones’ explained Aspinall’s MMA resume lacks famous fighters as his opponents and his call-outs will be quite infamous.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion also expressed that other fighters downplay his achievements and that people should be judged based on their work. He shared how he became a champion in his early twenties and now other fighters can’t walk in and pretend they are the best. He wrote,

“I mean, it doesn’t really work like that. I was a champion when I was 23 years old. You can’t show up at age 30 pretending like you’ve been chasing me your whole life. I have no clue who 90% of his résumé is. Meanwhile, I’ve been highlighting UFC events my entire career.”

After the Jones vs. Miocic fight at UFC 295 was canceled, it was replaced with Aspinall vs. Pavlovich. And post the victory, ‘The Honey Badger’ eyed at ‘Bones’ as his next opponent. But it was later shared by UFC president Dana White that the canceled Jones vs. Miocic bout will be rebooked in 2024.

Aspinall, for the same reason, hasn’t been quite happy with the promotion and has shown his displeasure multiple times. Not just this, but Aspinall has also stated how he is a worthy opponent as compared to Stipe Miočić as he has been inactive in the octagon for a long.

How did Tom Aspinall respond to Jon Jones?

‘The Honey Badger’ has left no stone unturned to show his significance as a potential pick against Jon Jones. Aspinall recently took to X (FKA Twitter) and responded to Jones’s tweet.

He expressed that ‘Bones’ is giving his ego a better chance by labeling his call-outs insignificant. Not just this, but Aspinall further shared that he is not downplaying Jones’s career and instead thinks he is the best fighter ever, which is why he is aiming to fight him. He wrote,

“Jon, you’re letting your ego run wild here, mate. I’m not downplaying you’re résumé, it’s incredible. Far superior to mine. You are known as the best fighter ever, and that’s EXACTLY why I want to beat you. Surely you can understand that?”

It is imperative to note that the Jones vs. Miocic bout has the potential to get rebooked any time soon. However, the consistent frustration and efforts displayed by Aspinall add another twist to the plot. It will be interesting to see who ends up landing a shot against the current heavyweight champion Jon Jones.