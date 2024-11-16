Jon Jones Overlooked as Dana White Declares Michael Jordan the ‘Best Sports Athlete of All Time’

Dana White has never been shy about calling Jon Jones the greatest of all time in UFC history, but when it comes to the title of the best sports athlete of all time, the UFC boss has a different pick- NBA legend Michael Jordan.

While Jones has dominated the UFC for over a decade, White’s nod to Jordan highlights a broader debate about excellence across sports. It seems even the GOAT of MMA isn’t enough to dethrone the basketball icon in White’s eyes.

Ahead of this weekend’s card, White was asked who he felt was the greatest sports athlete of all time, to which he had a simple answer and a simpler reason for it.

“I am a huge Michael Jordan fan so I will go with Michael Jordan. “

The UFC boss was then asked to pick the best moment he has witnessed in the UFC for which he picked Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway, where the latter called for a brawl in the middle of the octagon and KO’d his opponent with 1 second to go.

Needless to say, Jon Jones was picked as the pound-for-pound best fighter in the promotion right now. ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor was given the title of the best entertainer in the sport and was complimented on being the fighter with the best skills on the microphone.

As the very last question, White was asked to pick the GOAT of the UFC.

The 55-year-old stayed true to his word and picked Jones for this as well. As Jones takes on Miocic to defend his ‘undisputed’ heavyweight title for the first time, White’s word will be finally put to test. But if he wins, White is putting him through another test, one that the heavyweight champion doesn’t seem too keen on.

White’s final test for Jones

Despite Jones repeatedly stating that he wants to fight light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira next, the UFC President has made it clear: if he beats Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 and wants to keep fighting, his next opponent has to be the interim champion Tom Aspinall. It’s the only fight that makes sense to White

“Pereira is a former middleweight turned light heavyweight. He’s a great kickboxer, but his wrestling isn’t on Jones’ level,” White said.

He also emphasized that Jones is significantly larger than Pereira, making it a lopsided matchup. Instead, for once, White agrees with the internet!

Jones, meanwhile has stated that if he doesn’t get the Poatan fight next, he’s not fighting anymore.

And this here, fellas, is the excitement that accompanies a Jon Jones fight week! So is Jones fighting Aspinall next or is he hanging up his gloves for good?