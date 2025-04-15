Jon Jones’ Promotion Drops $350K Bombshell to Fuel Grudge Match Between Ex-UFC Star and Mike Perry

Mike Perry and Darren Till have been chirping at each other for what feels like forever. From playful jabs to not-so-subtle digs, the two have carried on one of the most entertaining frenemy feuds in MMA. For years, it was all talk—until now. Why? Because UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones just entered the picture.

Jones’ promotion (co-owned by Perry), Dirty Boxing Championship, is willing to drop a $350,000 offer on the table for Till to throw hands with his “best mate”.

Jones ventured into the promotional side of combat sports earlier this year by becoming a co-owner of DBX with Perry and his longtime managers, Malki and Abe Kawa.

The promotion aims to blend elements of MMA and boxing with five-ounce gloves, allowances for elbows, and limited ground-and-pound, which perfectly fits both Perry and Till’s fighting styles at this stage in their career.

“Alright Darren Till, if you’re serious about fighting Mike Perry, here’s your shot…We’re officially offering you $350,000 to step into the Dirty Boxing ring and face the Chief Violence Officer himself”, the official DBX account posted on Instagram.

Till last fought Misfits boxing’s light heavyweight champion Anthony Taylor, who agreed to the bout on short notice after Love Island star Tommy Fury pulled out of the XSeries20 event in January earlier this year.

Perry, on the other hand, last took a short-notice fight against Jake Paul last year after Mike Tyson had pulled out of their July 20, 2024, fight due to illness. Unfortunately, a much stronger Paul overpowered him to a six-round TKO win.

Both fighters have since been bickering on social media. So one can only hope that the money on offer would allow them to settle it with gloves on, like gentlemen.

Unfortunately for fans, in the past, Perry had accused Till of turning down an offer 85% higher than what DBX is offering him right now.

Till can’t seem to agree on a number

“It makes me crazy that Till says no to $2 million in Bare Knuckle [to fight me] and then he fights Anthony Taylor in boxing for like 300K,” he had said last year.

“Let’s make that one happen. Darren Till vs. Platinum Perry under my banner in Dirty Boxing”, he had proposed at the time.

It didn’t take long for Till to respond—and he came with receipts.

“I never said no, my friend,” Till posted on X. “I said let’s do one boxing fight and one bareknuckle fight… You and your manager never came back to me and my management, so it’s on you” he noted.

Till also pointed out that he’s been trying to stay active despite being ghosted by other big names: “KSI doesn’t answer the phone, Tommy Fury doesn’t answer the phone… Jake Paul, same thing.”

Well, both Jones and Perry are calling right now.. so maybe he should pick up!