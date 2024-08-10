Jon Jones Reacts as Kamaru Usman Takes Sly Jibe at Belal Muhammad Amidst Beef

Belal Muhammad has wasted no time in making enemies in the welterweight division ever since being crowned champion. One of the fighters Belal is feuding with online happens to be former champion Kamaru Usman who hit back at Belal for all the recent jibes with one of his own. And it was good enough to warrant a reaction for Jon ‘Bones’ Jones.

During recent interviews, Belal has stated that he wants to face either Usman or Rakhmonov for his first title defense. In order to get the ball rolling, Belal has gone back and forth multiple times with Usman on Twitter insulting his acting skills, striking, as well as his podcast.

‘Remember the name’ has made sure to leave no area of Usman’s life untouched. With all the back and forth going on and Belal winning majority of it with his witty replies, it was only natural that the former champion hits back with a few jibes of his own.

So the 37-year-old took to Instagram to poke fun at the champion with a video where he was seen hitting the mitts going over a few striking drills with his coach Trevor Wittman.

The post was well received by UFC undisputed heavyweight champion, Jones who reacted with an emoji of a knife.

Meanwhile, Usman will be hoping that this recent back and forth online increases fan’s demand for a fight between the two as the UFC might not be jumping all over it right now.

Belal to take on Usman in his first title defense?

‘Remember the name’ already believes that he is a better champion than Usman since he beat the fighter that beat Usman twice. However, MMA math is not a fool-proof system and therefore, securing a win over Usman is the only way to prove that he is better.

As things stand, Usman is on a three-fight skid and unlikely to get a title shot.

The UFC will most likely book Belal against Shavkat Rakhmonov for his first title defense, a fight that the 36-year-old has welcomed with open arms.

However, if both Usman and Belal win their next fights respectively, it is highly likely that fans might see this feud escalate inside the octagon.