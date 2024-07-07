Jon Jones Reacts as Social Media Influencer Claims UFC Champ Fears Him

March 5, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – March 5: Jon Jones meets with the media following his win over Cyril Gane at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 285 -Jones vs Gane : Event on March 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Las Vegas, NV United States – ZUMAp175 20230305_zsa_p175_009 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Amidst the hyped Stipe Miocic fight in November at MSG, Tom Aspinall’s callouts, and Alex Pereira’s potential threat to his HW throne, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones receives yet another challenge from an individual – a random influencer.

Bilal El Saleh, a Lebanese bodybuilder/influencer /content creator out of Hamburg, Germany recently dropped an amusing post, essentially saying that he is the only man Jon fears! Talk about complexes…Sheesh.

El Saleh aka “joeblobx” on Instagram, a week ago posted a startling remark, opining that UFC heavyweight champion was afraid of him.

Posting a short clip on this theme, the so-called influencer stitched up a video showing Jon walking in the octagon which then pans to the influencer himself walking a lonely road.

Yes, it is as bizarre as it sounds, so much so that Jones took notice of the wild post and posted a curious emoji, succumbing to his words with a single character.

Furthermore, the El Saleh commented on his post, replying to Jones –

“I’m coming for you I’m on my way be aware.”

The bodybuilding community, he bodybuilding influencer community to be precise has this tendency where these guys are issuing challenges and wild claims to/about combat sports athletes who make a living by beating people to a pulp.

Like Bradley Martin keeps dreaming up new potential match ups with UFC stars but the truth is, if any of these influencers every got into an octagon, it almost doesn’t matter what size they are. Mighty Mouse Demetrious Johnson would cook guys 5 times his size. It will be hilarious how easy it would be.

Regardless, getting back to Jones and Saleh, this is not the only time the content creator went up against the UFC heavyweight champion.

As a matter of fact, in another instance, he deemed that the heavyweight had chicken legs, offering help.

Social media influencer goes after ‘Bones,’ trashing his 525 lbs squat

It has been a year since Jones stepped into the octagon after he defeated the French powerhouse Cyril Gane at UFC 285 in T-Mobile Arena.

The ‘GOAT’ed superstar eyed a legacy fight against former HW king Stipe Miocic but that unfortunately got shelved after he injured himself in training with the rescheduled bout set for November this year.

But Jones is getting back there now and working towards defending his undisputed title for the very first time.

Despite tearing his pectoral muscle, ‘Bones’ was spotted back in the gym, squatting over 500 lbs(525 lbs) for three reps, slowly getting back his strength.

However, negating Jones’ efforts and grit, the above-mentioned creator saw this as an opportunity and trashed the 36-year-old.

According to him, ‘Bones’ was half squatting and showing it off to his followers. The influencer even had the audacity to say that Jones had chicken legs and urged the fighter to approach him for tips!

To be fair, Jones has never had really muscular legs, he doesn’t need them. He’s not walking down a ramp to show off his thighs; he is going in there to beat someone up.

It’s stuff like this that makes people wonder if everyone should have access to social media.