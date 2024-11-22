Jon Jones Says He Is Hungrier and Fiercer Than Ever Just Five Days After UFC 309 Win Against Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones isn’t wasting any time soaking in the glory of his dominant win at UFC 309. Just five days after dismantling Stipe Miocic in the Octagon, the reigning heavyweight champion has declared himself hungrier and fiercer than ever.

Jones is already back in training, fueling speculation about his next opponent. Whether it’s a title unification fight against interim champion Tom Aspinall or a super fight against light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, one thing is clear: the Jony “Bones” show is far from over.

Jones took to Instagram to post a few pictures of being back in training and claimed that the grind is far from over.

“Only five days removed from UFC 309, and the hunger is as fierce as ever. Nursing a few battle scars, but the work never stops. Starting light with the weights, but every rep reminds me why I love this grind.”

But as things stand, there is a massive difference in expectations between Jones and the UFC. Jones wants super fights that will set him up for life financially. After 15 years at the top, he doesn’t feel the need to prove himself anymore.

The UFC on the other hand wants him to face Aspinall in the biggest heavyweight battle in UFC history. As is the case with such situations, only time will tell which party eventually gets their way in the negotiations.

But not everyone is happy about it.

Bisping compares Jones to Jake Paul

Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping isn’t impressed with Jones’ stalling the UFC heavyweight division with his negotiation tactics.

Jones has repeatedly dismissed the idea of fighting Aspinall and instead expressed interest in a matchup with Pereira and others at light heavyweight; a division he left years ago with the express purpose of moving to heavyweight. And then took 3 years to get to it/

While Jones said he’d need “f*ck you” money to face the interim champion, Bisping called out “Bones” for seemingly opting for the easier path.

On his “Believe You Me” podcast, the former middleweight champion compared Jones’ mentality to Jake Paul’s strategy of cherry-picking opponents, saying Jones should be taking on the toughest challenges because of his position in the promotion.

He argued that Pereira, though a dangerous striker, offers a clear stylistic advantage for Jones, while Aspinall presents the real test.

Bisping, however, did praise Jones’ performance, highlighting his size, speed, and skill.

Still, he believes the world deserves to see Jones and Aspinall clash in a fight that answers all the questions about who the best heavyweight fighter in the world is.