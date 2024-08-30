Jon Jones Shares ‘Proud Dad Moment’ While Spending Quality Time with Family Ahead of UFC Return

Having recovered well from his injury, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones seems to be taking family duties pretty seriously ahead of his highly anticipated November return. ‘Bones’ was recently seen having a blast with his family amidst the ongoing feud with Tom Aspinall.

Sharing snippets of his time with his family, the UFC legend took things to his Instagram. He put up a thread of five photos with the caption –

“Proud dad moment. #Blessed.”

The highlight of the photo dump was a family photo of Jones and his kids, basking in the afternoon sun. In another photo, the ace fighter can be seen kissing his partner Jesse.

The photos were a refreshing distraction from the brilliant comeback that is awaiting Jones.

Despite his heated back and forth on social media with the interim heavyweight champion, Aspinall, the UFC superstar made sure that none of his business got in his family’s way. Jones got the whole bunch, including his three daughters, out for a wholesome holiday in the country side with some pool time to cool down.

While the promotion is yet to confirm his return to the octagon, the 36-year-old has confirmed his return to be against heavyweight ‘GOAT’ and former heavyweight champion, Stipe Miočić. Though the Jones vs. Miocic fight is near, fans and pundits are clamoring for Jones to face the British sensation, Tom Aspinall.

The recent developments have only increased the demands of the most awaited heavyweight clash of the year.

DC believes Aspinall’s theatrics will help him secure the Jones fight

In the last few days, the scene has changed quite drastically after Jon Jones responded to Aspinall’s ducking claims with a vulgar comment. Adding fuel to the fire, the Brit named the American as the best fighter dodger in the UFC. This, however, didn’t sit well with the champion who returned fire with an explicit comment on Instagram.

Meanwhile, former double champ and Jones’ old foe, Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on the heated war of words and the recent developments. According to DC, he thought Aspinall fumbled the Jones fight after his post-fight interview at Manchester after he defeated Curtis Blaydes in R1.

But now with his persistent digs, Tom has successfully lured Jones into the mix, getting under his skin. DC said,

“The thing about Jon Jones, he doesn’t like disrespect. He can’t ignore when you take shots at him, and that’s why it was very easy to get under his skin… Things are picking up at heavyweight, I think we’re closer to Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall today than we’ve ever been…”

What do you think? Let us in on your thoughts.