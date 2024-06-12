Jon Jones Slams Dominick Reyes for ‘He Lost to Me’ Claim, Highlights Career Downturn

Dominick Reyes recently secured his first win in over four years at UFC Louisville. Following the fight, he couldn’t help but take Jon Jones’ name, talking about how even the latter had lost to him. Well, the UFC heavyweight finally responded to the call-out and reminded Reyes of how he was never the same again after their previous meeting.

Jon Jones’ previous fight against Dominick Reyes was extremely close. However, Jones was still able to secure the win via a unanimous decision, which many considered to be a robbery at the time. In a recent tweet aimed at Reyes, Jones asked him to retrospect on his endurance as an athlete and not question the decision of the judges,

“I don’t want you to ever question me or those judges. Look at your own heart, your own endurance, you didn’t do enough. The sooner you accept that, the better athlete you’ll become.”

Ever since the Jon Jones fight, Dominick Reyes has not been able to get back to winning ways. He went on to lose 4 times in a row, before finally securing a win 4 years later. Jones even pointed out that Reyes had been riding the ‘almost beat Jon Jones’ train for so long that he could not win any other fight since then.

Meanwhile, ‘Bones’ has been getting a lot of flak from fans recently for being an inactive champion and still the #1 P4P fighter in the UFC. However, there’s one UFC legend who has backed him up.

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson backs Jon Jones over Islam Makhachev in the P4P debate

Following UFC 302, the general consensus believed that Islam Makhachev should become the #1 ranked P4P fighter in the UFC over Jon Jones. However, this notion did not sit well with Dana White. The UFC president defended his stance of having Jones as #1, and in a recent podcast with Demetrious Johnson on YouTube, ‘Rampage’ Jackson mirrored the same view, saying,

“In my opinion, I think when Dana White said Jon Jones is P4P best right now, he’s thinking throughout his whole UFC career, not the last couple years.”

Although Quinton Jackson admitted that Islam Makhachev is one of the best fighters in the UFC right now, he does not think he has been tested as severely as Jon Jones. Jackson also believes that the Dagestani fighter needs more fights to his name, and further pointed how how Jones is still unbeatable while Makhachev has faced losses previously.