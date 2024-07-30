“Free Money”: Tom Aspinall Touted to Beat Jon Jones in Potential Fight Draws Mixed Reactions

British heavyweight and current interim heavyweight title holder, Tom Aspinall punched his ticket for a colossal title unification bout against Jon Jones after he decimated former foe, Curtis Blaydes in 60 seconds at UFC 304. Now with this blitzkrieg of a performance, the fandom is even hailing the 31-year-old to be the one to beat the heavyweight champion, Jon Jones.

Tom Aspinall is now favored in a potential title unification bout against Jon Jones 👀 📰 https://t.co/TQ1lWnxMjx pic.twitter.com/2UdMG8yCkv — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) July 29, 2024

According to reports, if Jones vs Aspinall were to ever take place, ‘Bones’ would actuallly be the underdog, making the Brit the clear favorite.

In fact, according to online sportsbook BetOnline after his stellar performance at UFC 304, Tom is now a -150 favorite, poised to defeat Jones (+130). Now, that is something you don’t see often – Jones being the underdog.

Reacting to the new stats, fans poured in to drop their thoughts. Convinced of the Briton’s skills, fans jumped the post, hailing him as the best, deeming that a fight against Jones would be nothing but easy money for the 31-year-old.

“They’re giving out free money.”

They’re giving out free money — Game Time Gazette (@gametimegazett3) July 29, 2024

“Tom Aspinall by anything he wants.”

Tom Aspinall by anything he wants. — Lover Of Dagestan ✨ 🍉 (@Lover_Of_Dagis) July 29, 2024

“Free money, baby.”

Free money, baby — Adam Potulski (@PotulskiAdam) July 29, 2024

Whereas others relayed the obvious, subtly hinting the odd maker’s trick while mentioning Aspinall’s capabilities.

“Don’t get me wrong I think Tom is great and He’d have a legit shot at winning but this is just odd makers looking for some juice while Tom is fresh on bettors minds.”

Don’t get me wrong I think Tom is great and He’d have a legit shot at winning but this is just odd makers looking for some juice while Tom is fresh on bettors minds — Danno (@danno_omen) July 29, 2024

Another random fan keyed in with his thoughts, reminding the community of when Dominick Reyes nearly beat Jones and took his title back in 2020.

“Jon struggled to beat reyes, imagine what tom will do to him.”

Jon struggled to beat reyes, imagine what tom will do to him 😂 — Anthony (@_celtics18) July 29, 2024

In addition to that this stat is pretty astonishing when you consider the fact that Aspinall was listed as a +170 underdog against Jones who was a -200 favorite in July of last year.

One year and three KOs later, Aspinall is at the top of the game with matchmakers touting him as the favorite against the ‘GOAT’ed superstar, Jon Jones.

In fact, the gutsy Englishman has proposed a new idea for Jones’ return bout in November, targeting light heavyweight, Alex Pereira.

Stipe vs Jones & Aspinall vs Alex in Aspinall’s heavyweight tournament?

While a title unification is still pending despite the Brit’s numerous callouts to champion, Jon Jones, the UFC seems to have other plans with ‘Bones.’

The promoters have booked him and Stipe Miocic for November for a massive legacy fight.

Tom Aspinall has an idea to find out who the best heavyweight in the world is, and it’s a 4-man tournament 🔥 Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic

Alex Pereira vs Tom Aspinall Two fights in one night.#UFC #MMA #UFC304 pic.twitter.com/tKPz72pY6x — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 28, 2024

Amidst this and ‘Poatan’ Pereira’s ambitions to jump the scales to heavyweight, Aspinall has suggested an idea of an one-night heavyweight tournament where the fans can judge who is the best heavyweight among him and Jones.

Snubbing the idea of him as a backup fighter for Jones vs Stipe, Aspinall said he could go against ‘Poatan’ and Jones could take on Stipe on the same evening.

Interesting, yes but Dana White isn’t known to be particularly that taken with the idea of a tournament.