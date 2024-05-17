Jon Jones Suggests Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes UFC 304 Fight as Ticket to Title Shot

Ever since he won the heavyweight belt from Cyril Gane, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones hasn’t defended it even once. Though the interim champ Tom Aspinall has called out for a fight multiple times, Jones seems to be, as the kids say, “unbothered, in his lane, and moisturized”. And now he’s been throwing some shade at Aspinall.

Earlier yesterday, Dana White confirmed the UFC 304 card scheduled for Manchester with two British champions, Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall headlining the main and co-main events.

In the wake of this update, Jones mocked the interim champion, essentially telling him to beat Blaydes to have a shot at the undisputed heavyweight title.

“Curtis versus Tom for the official number one contender spot!”

While Aspinall holds the interim belt owing to Jones‘ sabbatical, the UFC has booked him for UFC 304 against his former foe and #4 ranked Curtis Blaydes. This will be the co-main event for the Manchester card. Mind you, being an interim champion automatically translates to a #1 contender spot.

Think about it. There’s an undisputed champion, who’s recovering from an injury. So you have an interim champion. When the undisputed champion inevitably returns, the interim champion, as a rule of law ceases to exist.

So Aspinall naturally becomes the #1 contender for a belt, he would have never lost. But while all that makes sense, neither Jones nor Dana White seem to care about the logic of it all.

Jones has even been ridiculed by Aspinall for holding up the division. In all fairness, there is some truth to this argument. Instead of taking on the interim champion to crown the undisputed champion, a fight with 41-year-old Stipe Miocic is the one that excites Jones.

Meanwhile, Aspinall TKOed Russian powerhouse Sergei Pavlovich and is taking on fights one after the other while Jones seems to cherry-pick his bouts. But then again, Jones is the main man of the division, he’s one of the best ever to do it. So if he indeed is getting special treatment, you can’t say he doesn’t deserve it.

Besides, Stipe Miocic is the biggest name in the heavyweight division and has been for a while as well. So, it would make sense for Jones’ legacy to defeat the last titan of a bygone era.

Jon Jones eyes a November return at MSG possibly against Stipe Miocic

A fight with HW ‘GOAT’ Stipe Miocic is the one that gets Jones’ blood pumping. He is hell-bent on proving to the world that he is the best in the business and a win against Miocic will earn him that prophesized crown.

In a now-deleted tweet, he confirmed that he would return to the octagon in November this year at the Mecca of combat sports Madison Square Garden for a potential fight against Miocic.

But since the post has been deleted, it would be hard to confirm if the fight was actually taking place in November or if Dana White has other ideas.