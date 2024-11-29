Jon Jones Surprisingly Picks Daniel Cormier for Thanksgiving Dinner, Citing His Appetite as the Reason

Thanksgiving is all about gathering around the table with family, friends, and maybe even a few unexpected guests. When UFC fighters were asked to pick their dream Thanksgiving dinner guest, the responses were as varied as a buffet spread. But the answer that caught everyone off guard? Jon ‘Bones’ Jones naming Daniel Cormier.

Other fighters also had some interesting takes on who they would pick. Michael Chandler said he would invite Islam Makhchev so he could stare at him while eating turkey. Bo Nickal picked Ilia Topuria. Brendon Moreno being the good guy that he is, picked all the staff at the UFC Performance Institute.

Moreno would have easily won this video if it weren’t for Jones. It’s still super confusing if he is really being nice and funny or if it’s just the Homelander inside him wanting to have tea with old Wiliam Butcher.

“One fighter I would invite over for a Jones family thanksgiving, I think Daniel Cormier. He seems like the kind of guy who can eat.”

Cormier has been Jones’ fiercest rival in one of the UFC’s most heated feuds. Jones seems to have moved on since but DC doesn’t see it that way… Especially since their last fight saw Jones beat him both times but then failed drug tests for both the fights.

Naturally, DC still doesn’t like him. So there might be a burying of the hatchet between but it won’t be over turkey and stuffing!

So, if the two do fight at the dinner table, it will probably be the first time, DC and Jones fight without the heavyweight champion’s urine test burning a hole through the cup.

DC happy with never-ending the bad blood with Jones

While Cormier acknowledges Jones as one of the sport’s greatest, their relationship remains far from friendly. During a Q&A before UFC Fight Night 246, Cormier praised Jones’ resume, saying, “He’s beaten so many champions, and the game is better with fighters like him in it.” However, he also pointed out that Jones’ frequent absences from the octagon due to personal issues do present an ugly picture of his legacy.

Even after a handshake attempt from Jones at UFC 306, Cormier brushed it off, stating, “We’re not great, and we don’t have to be. It’s OK for things to just be as they are.”

And nobody can blame DC. Jones might be praising the Lord after his wins these days, but back in the 2010s, the man was a menace, in the octagon and somehow worse on the mic!