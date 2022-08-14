Jorge Masvidal responds to Gilbert Burns, says fight ‘that makes the most sense is that little b****’ Conor McGregor

Jorge Masvidal looks set to return as soon as possible after a unanimous decision loss to rival Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 272 this March.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jorge Masvidal (@gamebredfighter)



“Gamebred” has been called out by many fighters since that fight, most notably Conor McGregor, Leon Edwards and Gilbert Burns – the latter being the fighter who most often calls Masvidal’s name.

In Masvidal’s eyes, they all make sense in some way, but none more so than his superstar.

Fighting Opportunity

Masvidal told MMA Fighting, “The one that makes the most sense is that little b**** Conor.” “I wouldn’t mind making a good living off that dwarf’s ass. I’m not sure if it will occur.

“Gilbert is reasonable, but Leon has also been phoning me frequently to say that he wants to defend the title [if he defeats Kamara Usman at UFC 278] against me. Come on, I’ll defeat you once more in England.”

Burns has been vocal about fighting Masvidal following his Fight of the Year contender Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 in April, where he dropped a competitive and entertaining decision. “Durinho” has his sights set on UFC 281, which is set to take place on November 10 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Masvidal would return this year, but it’s not certain if that would be possible given the several accusations he faces for allegedly hitting Covington outside a Miami Beach restaurant in March. Later this month, the case’s trial will start.

I want to compete against Gilbert, but will that be this year or next? I’m not sure,” Masvidal admitted. I have some legal matters to resolve before I can return to the murder scene, but I need to recover and try not to be a Debbie Downer. They are accusing me of three offences. I must thus overcome it before returning to crushing faces.

BMF Title

The victor of the first “BMF” title also showed interest in a future matchup with Chimaev. Who will compete for the title against Nate Diaz at UFC 279 once the unbeaten top seed “starts selling pay-per-view-views. Masvidal is certain that he will find a way to get another shot at both Usman and Covington despite the fact that he is aware that it might take some time to return to some of the best names in the division.

“I’m not worried about him right now, he can do whatever the hell he wants,” Masvidal explained. “He won’t necessarily be putting money in my pocket now. But the ones that are, fuck, Leon, Conor, those are the guys that will make me some fucking coin. So I’d like to break them first.

“I’m going to keep working on my wrestling and then I’m going to come back after those two fucking wrestlers. I’ve fought wrestlers – I wouldn’t mind fighting Leon, who’s not a wrestler, or Gilbert, he’s a jiu-jitsu guy. I want to work on my wrestling while I’m not fighting wrestlers and then get back to it. [I’m going to come back and] I’m going to fight the same wrestlers again and I’m going to put the hell out of them.”

Also Read: Top 5 NBA players who’d be the best strikers in the UFC