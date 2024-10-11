Jorge Masvidal’s Desire for UFC Miami Return Faces Backlash as Fans Urge Him to “Stay Retired”

Former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal would think the news of him potentially returning to the organization would excite the fans. But they are asking him to stay home and be retired already!

Masvida has been talking about returning to the UFC despite recently hanging up his gloves and transitioning to boxing.

After his loss to Nate Diaz, the Miami native is now itching to fight in the octagon again and as such, sat down with Bo Nickal for a podcast discussing the possibilities in front of him.

While on the podcast, he revealed how he would love to return to the octagon at the next UFC Miami event.

Fans tore him a new one for saying that.

“Should stay retired.”

One fan pointed out how Masvidal is way past his prime and needs to move on from the sport,

“Masvidal’s best days are behind him. It’s time to move on…”

Another fan does not see why the Miami native needs to get back in the octagon after retiring,

“I don’t see the need of him coming back”

This user called out UFC fighters for not being able to handle being away from the spotlight,

“I hate these guys…They spend 6 months off the spotlight and can’t handle it.”

Yet another fan does not want to see ‘Gamebred’ return to the UFC,

“I hope it’s not in the UFC. He’s far past his 2019 prime. I don’t wanna see old Masvidal fight.”

This fan spoke about how fighters like Masvidal think Dana White is begging them to come back,

“All these retirees thought Dana will beg them to come back like khabib”

However, despite the negativity, ‘Gambred‘ remains determined, and wants to fight in December if the right opponent comes along.

Masvidal is staying in shape for UFC return

Jorge Masvidal is training with the likes of Bo Nickal at the moment, staying in shape in case the UFC throws a fight his way.

Naturally, he will only fight a big name, and it’s unlikely the UFC will give him a title shot anytime soon. So the window gets real narrow in that regard. Who does he fight?

Nobody even dare guess but in a recent interview with Home of Fight, he assured that he was in shape and would jump back if the offer was on the table.

“I can come back as early as December if the right fight came around. I’m in shape right now, but as of right now, nothing’s been offered to me.”

Before moving out of the UFC, Masvidal has lost four of his last five fights in the company. He will look to reverse his fortunes and get back to winning ways since ‘Gamebred’ believes he still has a lot left in the tank. If he actually does, that is the million dollar question now, isn’t it?