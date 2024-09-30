Jose Aldo Face Scar: What Happened to UFC Legend’s Face? Why Is He Called Scarface?

UFC 301 media day RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ – 01.05.2024: UFC 301 MEDIA DAY – The UFC301 Media Day took place this Wednesday (01), at Windsor Marapendi. In the photo, athlete José Aldo. (Photo: Belga/Fotoarena) x2531222x PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRA Belga

UFC legend Jose Aldo is a unique fighter. From his calf kicking techniques to his unusual proficiency on his feet for a BJJ practitioner, the Brazilian has left a rather distinctive mark on the sport. However, he himself is often recognized by a distinct mark on his face, something that has earned him the moniker of ‘Scarface’. But how did get that gangster of a scar?

The story goes, when the Brazilian legend was only a toddler when one of his sisters gave it to him.

Aldo had spoken about it in some details during an interview with Daily Star back in 2019. One of sisters had allegedly thrown his crib at another when they were all children.

“They were playing around and threw me in there. It was hot. I was a little baby. They were little kids. There was another time when my little sister broke my head. I have all kinds of stories.”

Growing up with it was a pain for young Aldo as he would often get bullied for it but then few years later, he happened to join Brazilian Jiu Jitsu classes.

And the rest as they say, is history. He went on to become one of the greatest featherweight champions in the history of the UFC, a true legend of the sport. His mastery over the different skills used in the sport is comparable to the likes of MMA legends like Demetrious Johnson and Jon Jones.

He was so feared in fact that some fighters still get flashbacks from when they had the misfortune of fighting him.

Chad Mendes praises Aldo as ‘Toughest Opponent’

Chad Mendes still has flashbacks from his UFC 179 fight against Jose Aldo. He was so drained after the fight that it took him months to recover from it.

In an interview with Guilherme Cruz, the former UFC fighter spoke about why Aldo was the toughest opponent he ever fought,

“I still tell everybody to this day, that was my toughest fight. I think [UFC 179] took about 10 years off my life. That night I got back to the hotel, I was pissing blood…..he’s a beast man”

Chad Mendes explains why Jose Aldo, not Conor McGregor, was his toughest opponent: “I think [UFC 179] took about 10 years off my life. That night I got back to the hotel, I was pissing blood.” (: @guicruzzz) pic.twitter.com/yjIzhHDaZQ — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) August 8, 2024

Mendes also spoke about how it wasn’t surprising to see him come back and put on stellar performances even at 38.

The Brazilian will soon be fighting soon against Mario Bautista at UFC 307, watch 0ut for ‘Scarface’.